Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lössl: "We need to focus on what went right"

Huddersfield Town Football Club

Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lössl: &quot;We need to focus on what went right&quot;

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lössl spoke to the club's official media channel after the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lössl spoke to Huddersfield Town TV after the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The 2-0 defeat at Wembley proved that the Terriers have a way to go in the Premier League, however, Lössl was asked if the team could take positives from the performance. The Dane replied, "Yes, definitely in the second half I think. We came out with a clear tactic in the second half, and created what we were hoping for."

Although the Terriers were unable to score, the team did manage to stop one of the best strikers in the Premier League, Harry Kane, from adding to his 35 goals this season. Talking about the defense of the team the 'keeper said, "We defended well during most of the game, but if you give them two meters they have too much quality and we lose to teams like this." 

Focus on what went right

The Dane was asked what head coach David Wagner had said after the match and replied "I think we all agreed that this defeat cannot effect us right now. We know Tottenham are a fantastic team, they showed that today. So instead of focussing on what went wrong, we need to focus on what went right and take that into next week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lössl was then asked about his own performance and that he received high praise because of vital saves despite the result. The 'keeper said, "I'll ask the rest of the team for the positives. I'd rather have one save and a clean sheet, but yeah I'll bring it on" The Dane then went on to talk about Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min, and stated, "[they are] fantastic players, so you always need to be ready, they are a very, very good team. So much quality

The Dane was asked about the training before the games, what they focus on and how difficult it is with Spurs because they bring so much to every game, Lössl said "We look at their strengths and we try to work it out. I think (Paul) Clements does a very good job about that, makes the decisions interesting."

 

