Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United: Player ratings as Reds cruise to victory

Liverpool continued their march to another impressive league finish under Jurgen Klopp with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were on the scoresheet as the Reds picked up all three points, here's how the individuals rated.

​Goalkeeper and defence

Loris Karius (8): Well established as Liverpool's starting goalkeeper, Karius had an incredible save before half-time. Not much bothered the 'keeper beyond that, he did well to gather when needed and avoided making careless mistakes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7)​: It was quite a comfortable day for the Liverpool defense, but Alexander-Arnold also did well going forward. He did well to help widen the play and sent dangerous ball into the box consistently. Overall a solid showing for the youngster.

Virgil Van Dijk (7)​: Liverpool looked solid in the back with Van Dijk commanding in his position. Like the rest of his colleagues, he didn't have much to do, but shut down anything that came his way. The soft pressure from the Magpies also allowed the Dutchman to showcase his passing abilities, with a couple precise long passes up field.

Dejan Lovren (7): Wasn't bothered too much throughout the game, but was solid when needed. Since Van Dijk's introduction to the squad, Lovren has looked increasingly comfortable with each passing week.

Andrew Robertson (6.5): Electric in the first half, but fairly quiet in the second. Sent in wonderful crosses as usual, but was the weak link in the defence with Newcastle's sparse attacks coming down his flank.

Midfield and attack

Jordan Henderson (8): It was a commanding performance from the Liverpool captain as Henderson efficiently distributed the ball to his dominant offense. He saw plenty of the ball and also completely disrupted the Newcastle midfield.

Emre Can (7):​ Can had a solid game as a part of Liverpool's excellent midfield today. There was mixed quality in his passing, but pressed well in the midfield to get Liverpool back on the front foot.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (7): A good assist for Salah's goal and a bright performance elsewhere, seemingly looking to take his chance.

Roberto Firmino (8): Another day, another top performance for Firmino as his play was crucial to Liverpool's offensive dominance. His flick on's and deception on the ball helped create space for the Reds to operate. Occupying much of the defence's attention, he capped off his day with an assist for Mane.

Sadio Mane (7): Scored early in the second half to help put a stamp on Liverpool's victory. Should have had a brace, but didn't connect right on a wonderful cross by Alexander-Arnold. Struggled for parts of the game, but still made an impact. Mane has also now passed last season's return of 13 goals .

Mohamed Salah (8): Dominant performance yet again from Liverpool's Egyptian king, adding onto his goal tally with number 32. He volleyed a shot into the side netting from a spectacular angle, keeping Dubravka honest. Was a consistent threat to the Newcastle defence, tearing them apart with pacey runs, brilliant touches, and excellent passing.

Subs

Adam Lallana (subbed on for Mane, 73') (6):​ Came on late, didn't make much of an impact as he saw the game out.

James Milner (subbed on for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 78) (7): Also came on late in the game, but immediately made an impact with a tackle and blocked shot.