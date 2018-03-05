Guardiola insists his side aren't thinking of records as they edge closer to title following Chelsea conquest

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has insisted that his side won't be focused on records, as The Citizens ever closer to the Premier League title with Sunday's 1-0 win over current champions Chelsea.

They are a consequence of what we have done

It has been an extraordinary season for Guardiola's men across all competitions and has already reaped some rewards with their Carabao Cup triumph, but the focus seems fully on the domestic front for their first league title since 2014.

City held a seemingly uncatchable 15-point lead over second placed Manchester United ahead of the clash, which was extended to 18 with Bernardo Silva single strike giving them the win over Antonio Conte's side.

The gap could be expected to decrease with United playing Crystal Palace on Monday night but it still only means that City are only four wins away from lifting the title, there is a chance that they could beat Chelsea's greatest points total of 95 but Guardiola insisted records will only come with consistency.

“What matters is that we are champions," Guardiola stated post-match. "That is what really matters."

"I have never spoke with the players about records," the coach admitted. "We are going to try and play how we did today against Basel and Stoke, that is what I want to see from my team."

“At the end of the season we will see," the Catalan proclaimed. "Records are a consequence of what we have done."

"If you think about records you forget what you have to do," Guardiola added. "What you have to do is understand what you need to do to beat opponents.”

Still adapting to it all

It was another solid performance from City especially in defence as they recorded their third consecutive clean sheet, with the partnership of Vincent Kompany and Nicolás Otamendi forming a solid dynasty in the two decimations of Arsenal.

January signing Aymeric Laporte was brought in on Sunday in place of the Belgian skipper, the Frenchman certainly covered himself in some glory with his solid performance.

It is expected by many that the youngster has been brought to shadow and eventually take over from Kompany, and though he stated he still adapting to the Premier League he was "really happy" with his performance at The Etihad.

"I always try hard," he explained. "Obviously when you move countries and competitions it can be difficult."

"But I’m trying to adapt to the game," the Frenchman admitted. "And I’m still in the process of adapting."

Laporte concluded: "But I’m really happy for the performance."