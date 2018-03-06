Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid: Madrid advance to quarter-finals as PSG miss Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro put the tie to bed with two second-half goals as Real Madrid progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Edinson Cavani provided Les Parisians with a small glimmer of hope with his 71st-minute equaliser.

However, Marco Verratti did not help his side's chances as he was shown a second yellow card five minutes before Cavani's goal.

On the night, Real Madrid showed their experience and maturity as they dumped the upcoming European heavyweights PSG out of the Champions League.

Ronaldo ends the tie

After an improved start to the second-half from the hosts, Ronaldo quickly ended the tie.

A fantastic cross from Lucas Vázquez found the 33-year-old forward who rose highest to plant his header firmly beyond a helpless Alphonse Areola.

The Portuguese star added to his growing tally of Champions League goals putting him on 12 for this seasons tournament.

The goal meant PSG required four goals to send them through to the quarter-finals, quite a task considering they had failed to test Keylor Navas to this point.

Cavani provides a glimmer of hope

Cavani converted a sloppy goalmouth scramble to bring the game level on the night.

With only 20 minutes left, the hosts gave themselves a small chance as they reduced the deficit but still required two goals to bring the tie level.

The goal very much epitomised PSG going forward on the night, the ball took numerous deflections before rebounding of Cavani into an empty net.

Uruguay's main striker had barely had a sniff in front of goal all night but to his fortune converted without even having to move thanks to a Casemiro clearance.

Casemiro piles pressure Emery

Casemiro put Madrid ahead on the night with his heavily deflected shot hit Adrien Rabiot and flew over the goalkeeper.

Only 10 minutes remained on the night but Real Madrid were not satisfied with a draw and they ended the small hope PSG had of advancing.

It was a tight match but the visitors looked the more clinical with PSG looking rather lightweight going forward.

Far from Casemiro's cleanest of finishes but the goal put the tie to bed and the Galácticos saw the rest of the game out.

With Ligue 1 a certainty for PSG these days, the real prize for their owners is the Champions League and Unai Emery may find his position under threat after their early departure.

Tense start from PSG

Sergio Ramos forced PSG's goalkeeper Areola into the first major save of the game, the Spanish defender volleyed goalbound from a corner but was denied by French keeper.

Considering PSG had to overcome a two-goal deficit, their tempo of play was not quick enough and they looked like they lacked the desire needed to progress.

There was a lot of patient build-up play but not final punch, no cutting pass or shot that would cause Navas any trouble.

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had won a penalty on the half-hour mark as he stormed into the PSG box and took a tumble but Felix Brych was not convinced.

It took the Parisians 40 minutes to finally break the Madrid defence, Angel Di Maria's shot was well below par and saved easily by Navas.

Finally, PSG looked like they had settled into the game as they pressed forward again but Kylian Mbappe failed to test Navas.

The Ligue 1 side entered the break having failed to make the most of the little opportunities created.

Neymar a huge miss

After the interval, Les Parisiens came out the blocks quickly but never really looked like scoring without their main man Neymar.

Even though they still had the talent of Cavani, Di Maria and Mbappe gracing their colours the French side lacked quality going forward.

Some may suggest that Neymar's absence was just as much of a psychological challenge as the uphill task of beating Madrid was.

Despite the PSG fans rallying their side on from the beginning, their side really did fail to match the experience shown by the current champions.

Madrid showed a great deal of maturity, as Los Blancos stuck to their game plan and cruised to a comfortable victory.

Although Madrid struggled in their two group games against Tottenham, as usual, they stepped up their game in the knockout stages.