Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah named PFA Fans Player of the Month for February

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been crowned the PFA Fans Player of the Month for February.

The 25-year-old clinched the monthly award for the third time this season after his impressive tally of four goals and two assists in three league games ensured he was given the award after previous successes in November and December.

Salah caps off an impressive month with yet another award

Salah netted a brace against Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League league meeting on February 4 as the Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Mauricio Pochettino's side at Anfield.

The Egyptian international also scored a goal and got an assist in both games against Southampton and West Ham United on February 11th and 24th respectively as Jurgen Klopp’s men extended their unbeaten run to five games in the English top-flight since their disappointing defeat against Swansea City back in January.

The Reds forward took 37 percent of the vote, which was open to fans of all clubs, with his teammate Roberto Firmino finishing second in the poll with 19 percent.

The award just adds to a truly sensational debut season for the written off former Chelsea man who has been nothing shy of mesmerising for the Reds this campaign, with 24 goals in 28 league appearances this season since his £36.9 million deal to move to Merseyside in June.

In the win over Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon, Salah netted his 32nd goal of the season in all competitions as the Reds completed a comfortable 2-0 win over the Magpies. The goal was also Salah's seventh in as many games as he continues a magical run of form for Klopp's men as they look to solidify their position in the Premier League top-four.

Also nominated for the award were Jack Butland (Stoke City), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Eden Hazard (Chelsea).