Mauricio Pochettino on Gonzalo Higuain, Davide Astori and 'that' chat with Danny Rose ahead of Juventus second-leg

Mauricio Pochettino fronted the media ahead of Tottenham's tie decider against Juventus where he spoke of Juve's attacking threat and the late Davide Astori.

Tottenham face a tough test against the Serie A champions with the Champions League tie on a knife-edge.

The Lilywhites miraculously turned around a two-goal deficit to take a draw back to Wembley.

Juventus' attacking threat

Gonzalo Higuain proved the biggest threat going forward for Juventus with the Argentine grabbing two goals in the first nine minutes.

Pochettino spoke of his admiration for his fellow Argentine:

"I think he is one of the greatest strikers in the world. One of the best with Harry Kane."

Higuain has struggled with a recent ankle injury but looks set to start against Spurs in the Champions League clash.

"We know it’s very difficult to stop a player like this, like Messi and Dybala," he added.

However, Pochettino feels that his side are capable of dealing with Juventus' attack this time around: "We must be careful with him but also all the players we are going to play tomorrow."

'That' chat with Rose

During Tottenham's open training session Pochettino was seen taking Danny Rose away from the group for a private chat.

Following a turbulent few months at Spurs, this private chat has brought up further transfer rumours.

However, Pochettino was quick to play down any rumours, saying:"It was a private conversation. It was a coincidence that you saw me."

Since his return from a lengthy injury, Rose has struggled to nail down first-team football.

"It’s something I do with my players. It was animated, yes, because we are passionate. We feel passion for football," Poch added.

Tribute to Astori

On Sunday, the football world was shaken by the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

The Italian defender was found dead at the age of just 31 following a 'sudden illness'. Pochettino was quick to address the tragedy, adding: "I want to send my condolences to the Astori family and all the people who love him."

"I had the possibility to meet him three years ago. Had the chance to sign him at Southampton and spent three hours with him, over lunch," Poch said.