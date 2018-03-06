Algarve Cup 2018: Match day three Round-up

The time has come for the groups to be decided. Several teams were still in contention to reach the final, just like the rest of the teams had every incentive to secure a better placement game for matchday four.

Group A

Australia 2 – 0 China

Australia were chasing a place in the Final but knew that a win alone might not be enough. To qualify for the final, you have to not only win the group but also finish as one of the two best group winners and here goal difference is crucial.

There were no goals in the first half between Australia and China, but shortly into the second half, an Alanna Kennedy cross found Chloe Logarzo and she turned the ball into the net. Australia got on the scoresheet again when Sam Kerr made it 2-0 after 91 minutes.

Portugal 2 – 0 Norway

Portugal continued there good tournament by getting a win over Norway in their final group game. A peach of a free kick from Claudia Neto gave Portugal the lead after 36 minutes. Diana Silva extended that lead shortly in the second half, and since there were no more goals, Portugal won 2-0.

Australia and Portugal finish with the same amount of points and goal difference, but Australia has scored more goals so finishes first.

However, as shall be seen in the Group B summary, Australia did not do enough to be one of the two best group winners. They will play for third against no other than Portugal who finished as the best runner-up.

Group B

Sweden 3 – 0 Russia

There was never really any doubt who would emerge victorious between the two. It was Sweden’s game from the beginning, and they took the lead when Filippa Angeldahl took advantage of the strong winds and scored directly on a free kick.

The goal was also her first for the senior national team. A brace from Fridolina Rolfö in the second half saw Sweden take a 3-0 win.

Republic of Korea 0 – 3 Canada

In the other Group B game, Christine Sinclair continued her excellent form and the prolific striker gave Canada the lead halfway through the first half. Jessie Fleming, making her 50th appearance, extended the lead after 73 minutes, and when Sinclair got her second of the game, she put the game beyond doubt.

The results mean Sweden finish first with seven points and will play in the Algarve Cup final, while Canada has six in second. Republic of Korea’s four points guarantees them third place in the group. Russia finishes last after three losses.

Group C

Japan 2 – 0 Denmark

It was another frustrating afternoon for Denmark when they squared off against Japan. Two late goals were enough to secure The Nadeshiko the win. Yui Hasegawa acrobatically made it 1-0 after a failed clearance from the Danish defence, while Mana Iwabuchi converted a penalty in injury time to give Japan a 2-0 win.

Iceland 0 – 0 Netherlands

Neither Iceland nor The Netherlands found a way through the other's defence and their final group game ended in a stalemate.

The results mean The Netherlands finish first and qualify for the Algarve Cup Final. Japan finishes second in the group, Iceland third and Denmark fourth.

Placement matches:

Final: Netherlands – Sweden

3rd/4th: Australia - Portugal

5th/6th: Canada - Japan

7th/8th: Korea - Norway

9th/10th: Iceland - Denmark

11th/12th: China - Russia