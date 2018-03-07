Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Out of sorts Wolves looking to return to form

Out of form Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to face an equally out-of-sorts Leeds United on Wednesday evening.

The hosts head into the game having just once in their last twelve games. They were easily beaten 3-0 by Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night.

As for Wolves, their game at the weekend was called off due to the weather conditions. The away side are winless in their last three games and fell to defeat at an in-form Fulham last time they played.

'Falling apart'

As the now famous chant goes, Leeds United have fallen apart again. A season that started so well and with so much promise now sees Leeds sit half-way in the Championship table.

They were fighting it out for the automatic promotion places in the first few months of the season; then some bad form saw them slip out and began the fight for a play-off place, now, however, they're languishing in mid-table.

A run that has only seen them win once in twelve games, which stretches back to Boxing Day, has all but ensured Leeds United will be staying in the Championship for another season.

While Wolves still sit six points clear at the Championship table, and ten points in the automatic promotion places, the gap has been made smaller.

Their run of three games without a win hasn't helped this and while it isn't time to panic just yet, they will be hoping they can return to winning ways quickly before the pressure on them starts to mount.

Previous meetings

Leeds United hold the bragging rights between the two sides throughout the course of history, having won 42 of the meetings. wolves have won 32 and there have been 22 draws.

These two sides last met back in November at Molineux, Wolves ran out convincing 4-1 winners.

Barry Douglas and Ivan Cavaleiro goals gave Wolves an early two-goal lead before Egzjan Alioski halved the deficit just after the half-time break.

Diogo Jota and Hélder Costa, via a penalty, then put the icing on the cake for the hosts, these goals coming after Ronaldo Vieira was sent off having received a second yellow card.

Team news

The hosts are still without Kemar Roofe and long term-absentees Luke Ayling and Connor Shaughnessy who are both suffering from ankle injuries.

Andy Lonergan also remains sidelined with a sore neck but Paul Heckingbottom welcomes back Pablo Hernández who is fit again after a groin injury.

The visitors will be without Rúben Neves who remains suspended. The Portuguese midfielder was meant to miss the game against Reading at the weekend but with that game being called off it means he misses the trip to Elland Road instead.