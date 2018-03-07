Photo: Wikimedia

Manchester City FC

Manchester City&#039;s second-half performance was &quot;really, really poor,&quot; says Pep Guardiola following Basel defeat

Manchester City's second-half performance was "really, really poor," says Pep Guardiola following Basel defeat

Post-match comments from Pep Guardiola following his sides Champions League defeat at home to FC Basel.

connor-bennett
Connor Bennett

Pep Guardiola says that Manchester City’s second-half performance in the defeat to FC Basel was “really, really poor” and his side “forgot to attack.”

City led on the night thanks to a quick-fire goal from Gabriel Jesus but were pegged back a few moments later when Mohamed Elyounoussi fired home from close range for the visitors.

Raphael Wicky’s side found a second goal 20 minutes from time as Michel Lang rifled his tight-angled shot past Claudio Bravo.

Speaking to the media after the game, the City boss said: “Happy to be qualified for the quarter-finals for the second time in this club’s history, so we are new in this position.

“Of course, we are so happy for that - the qualification. Even with the first-half being quite good, the second-half we forgot to attack, we forgot to play and forgot to pass the ball. To pass, to pass for itself is nothing.

"The second-half was really, really poor.”

"When that happens, that is not football"

It was that second-half play that led to City’s defeat as they only created one additional shot on target following their two in the first-half.

Their progress was all but secured following a 4-0 win in the first-leg in Switzerland but when asked if his side's lack of experience at this side of the Champions League was a factor, Pep answered: “We tried, we spoke about that and I think what we showed in the first-half, we showed we know how to win the game and (almost) had the second goal with (Ilkay) Gundogan.”

“We created a lot of chances,” Guardiola continued. “We were good but after 1-1, the second-half, the best way to come back is to create the passes, the build-up to find and attack. It didn’t happen, we just passed for itself.

“When that happens, that is not football.”

VAVEL Logo

Manchester City FC News

World Cup exclusion has damaged Sané’s confidence

a month ago

Wolves 1-1 Manchester City: Controversial opener sees Citizens drop first points of the new season

a month ago

Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: Citizens stroll to big win over hopeless Terriers

a month ago

Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield analysis: Guardiola's appreciation of the ball makes City a joy to watch

a month ago

Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: Citizens continue as they left off, and as they mean to go on

2 months ago

Sterling and Bernardo Silva goals ensure City start from were they left off last season

2 months ago

Manchester City 2018/19 Season Preview: Guardiola aims to re-win rather than retain

2 months ago

City checklist full of ticks after comfortable Community Shield win

2 months ago

Aguero's double ensures City start the season with more silverware in the Community Shield

2 months ago

Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City: Bernardo Silva seals City's comeback victory

2 months ago

Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City: Mane penalty the difference as Reds down Citizens

2 months ago