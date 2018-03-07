Irene Paredes and Jorge Vilda look ahead to Cyprus Cup final

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda and captain, Irene Paredes talk ahead of their Cyprus Cup final against Italy.

Unbeaten run

Irene Paredes, you have an unbeaten record in the group stage, how have you found the tournament?

“The goal has been achieved because we’re at the final, it hasn’t been easy, even two days ago against Cech Republic, it was really difficult game. I’m sure it will be difficult today, and we will have to give 100%.”

On Monday not only did you make your fiftieth appearance for Spain but you scored the first goal of the game too, are you happy with how it went?

“I’m happy to earn my 50th with Spain, it’s a privilege and an honour. It’s not easy and regarding my goal against the Czech Republic, it was a difficult game and I’m happy to score and it’s thanks to Virginia Torrecilla who gave me to the assist.”

Like yourselves, Italy have had a very good tournament, with two wins and a draw, what are you expecting from the game?

“We want to win the tournament, it’s our first time here but we want to achieve our goal that’s why we came here. It won’t be easy, we haven’t faced Italy for a long time and they’ve improved a lot so it will be difficult. They play like us, they are strong and good with the ball, so we will have to do our best.”

Jorge Vilda, are you pleased with how the camp has gone?

“We want to win our second title, we have done a great job, four players have made their debut and 23 of the 24 named have had minutes. Hopefully we can continue winning titles with this team.”

The team has had three clean sheets at this tournament and now 17 players have made their debut since you took charge, are you happy about the progress made by the team?

“I’m really happy, I’m excited about the final and we want to win this tournament, we will give our best and we will try to continue improving ourselves.”

You won the Algarve Cup last year and now you have a chance of winning the Cyprus Cup, does it give you confidence for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers?

“I’m happy because it’s our first time here and we have reached the final, we can compete against any team and as soon as this training camp has come to an end we will be start preparing for April’s games against Finland and Austria.”

And if you win today…?

“I’m happy but we don’t want to talk about winning the title, we have to play the match first.”