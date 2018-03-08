Sheffield Wednesday vs Bolton Wanderers Preview: Wednesday looking to bounce back from Ipswich defeat

A relegation six-pointer takes place at Hillsborough on Saturday as Sheffield Wednesday take on Bolton Wanderers.

Jos Luhukay said his sides' confidence is "low" after Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town.

Wanderers are looking for a hattrick over the Owls, having already beat them twice this season, 3-2 in the Carabao Cup 2nd round and 2-1 in the Championship.

Team News

It is well known that Wednesday are still without several key players like Kieran Lee, Gary Hooper and Fernando Forestieri.

Sam Hutchinson and Joost van Aken both played an hour for the Owls’ U23 side on Thursday.

Luhukay has some positives though, as Barry Bannan is “back training with the team.”

Daniel Pudil, Frederico Venâncio and Sean Clare are all available to play this Saturday.

Wanderers made seven changes against Reading and could do the same again.

Liverpool loanee John Flanagan and ex-Sunderland midfielder Jan Kirchhoff made their first starts in midweek and will be looking to secure their starting places.

Form

Both teams are in wretched form. Bolton have only won one in their last six games whereas the Owls have only won once in 12 games.

Wednesday only have one win at home since the end of October.

Bolton have only won once away all season and that was against Wednesday’s city rivals Sheffield United.

Head-to-Head

The Owls have the advantage in the overall head-to-head having won 52 times. Bolton have won 41 times, with 27 draws between the two teams.

Key Players

Lucas Joao has been a shining light in a miserable season for the Owls. He scored four goals in February, scored the Owls’ only goal midweek and has 7 goals in 22 appearances.

After losing Gary Madine to Cardiff in January, Wanderers' other strikers need to fill his boots. Adam Le Fondre scored on Tuesday against his old club and will be looking to pounce on a poor Wednesday side.