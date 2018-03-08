Sam Allardyce says he's held talks with Farhad Moshiri over his Everton future

Sam Allardyce confirmed he has been in talks with Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri over speculation regarding his future.

The Everton boss has come under fire in recent weeks from his own fans over the possibility of remaining at the club for the rest of the length of his contract.

Allardyce signed up to an 18-month deal with the club back in December but rumours have begun to surface that the 63-year-old could be sent packing by the Blues’ board at the end of the season.

When asked about the possibility of seeking talks with Moshiri about his future during his pre-match press conference, Allardyce answered: "I'm having talks with him but obviously those talks are confidential, of course.”

Moshiri has reportedly begun ‘preparing for life post-Allardyce’ and is said to be seeking a ‘younger, more dynamic’ coach to take Everton forward.

Yet, the current Blues boss continued: "Of course, there are tough times and times when you have to draw in, close the doors and stay focused on what you want to try and achieve. I think that’s very disappointing for everybody, myself included.

“It’s always been said, for me, and I said that when I came here I came out of retirement because there was a long-term plan at Everton, a long-term aspect of going forward that I was excited about being a part of and understanding the history of Everton Football Club.

“I know all about Everton, and what it demands and what you’ve got to try and achieve,” Allardyce added. “That was an exciting prospect going forward, rather than short-term, I wanted it to be a long-term appointment.”

Dealing with Brighton

The Blues will face off against Chris Hughton’s Brighton and Hove Albion side on Saturday afternoon, looking to extend their unbeaten run at Goodison Park to three games.

Allardyce’s side will come into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats away from home and the Everton boss wants to turn around this current ‘difficult period.’

“We’re in a difficult period at the moment, yes, but we’ve got to try and turn that around and we’ve got to start on Saturday,” he said.

“It’s my responsibility to get the team to play to the level that we know they can play. It’s the player's responsibility, on the field of play, to play their best.

“When it comes to Brighton on Saturday, it’s more about them delivering the performance as well as dealing with Brighton.”