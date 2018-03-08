Aaron Mooy set to return for Huddersfield in time for Swansea City clash

Huddersfield Town look to have a boost ahead of the match against Swansea at the weekend. Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy is in contention for a return to the squad after his injury.

The 27-year-old suffered a gash to the knee in the Terriers 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith Stadium back on February 11th. Last seen being carried from the pitch Mooy has not played with the senior team since that date.

Fortunately, for the Terriers the injury to the knee was not as bad as first thought and the hope was for a quick recovery.

However, the gash became infected which meant that the Australian had to sit things out. The midfielder has recovered though and could well be back in the starting line up on Saturday against the Swans.

More likely is that Mooy will start on the bench and get brought on as a sub to get some match time back in his legs.

Australian Friendlies

The Australian national coach will also be watching with interest, the Huddersfield midfielder has been selected by Bert van Marwijk in the 29 man squad for upcoming friendlies that will be played in Europe, mainly because a lot of the Australian squad are now based in European squads. Two of those matches will be played in England with matches at Craven Cottage, the home ground of Fulham.

If Mooy is fit for the weekend and gets match time in his legs, it is expected that the midfielder will join up with the Socceroos in Oslo on March 19th before the first friendly on the following Friday.

The Terriers will welcome the return of their midfielder as the Premier League season reaches the critical final stages, with the Huddersfield eager to remain in the division the won promotion to last May.

The influence of the Australian cannot be understated, with two home games on the bounce, the 27-year-old will need to be back to his best quickly to help with the campaign to remain in the top flight and the extra friendly matches can only help to gain match minutes back into the Australian's legs.