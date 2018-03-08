Huddersfield Town trigger clause to make Florent Hadergjonaj loan move permanent

Huddersfield Town and David Wagner have a reputation for doing early business in the transfer windows. Once again, the Terriers have made an early signing, although the window is not even officially open.

The Terriers announced today that Florent Hadergjonaj will sign permanently when the window opens as the club has triggered the clause in the loan signing which means they had the option to buy the Swiss player.

The FC Ingolstadt 04 loanee has impressed at Town since his arrival at the John Smith Stadium in August. The Swiss defender's ability on the ball, the speed up the right and also defensive prowess has helped secure Hadergjonaj a signing with the Premier League club before his 24th birthday.

Pressure Off

Another boost for the Terriers is the right backs ability to whip crosses into the box, for which Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie have been eternally grateful. The signing also shows how the club are preparing for next season, for whichever division they are in. Head coach Wagner will be pleased to have found a player for the right back spot, as this had been a problem position to fill.

The three-year contract for the right-back is certainly good news, and the Terriers have the option to extend beyond 2021

Having not secured the services of Andy Yiadom when the deal fell through, and the failure of Dimitri Cavare to impress during his trial with the Terriers, the 23-year-old putting pen to paper for a three-year contract will take the pressure off over the summer window.

Wagner will be able now to focus attention ready for the summer window and only two permanent positions need to be sorted.

That of goalkeeper - which is currently occupied by loanee Jonas Lössl - and defensive cover with Terence Kongolo on loan from Monaco. The latter is very likely to be out of the Terriers price range so cover for next season will need to be sought.