Andy Robertson influencing Liverpool on and off the pitch as he nears unlikely cult hero status

For a fairly quiet, unassuming Scotsman, Andrew Robertson is having quite the influence on the Liverpool fan base.

You'd have been forgiven for thinking that at the end of the last season Robertson would have been one of the more upbeat Hull City players, selfishly safe in the knowledge that as one of their more talented players, his Premier League future was safe even if the Tigers' wasn't.

No rest for Robertson

However, a player that's battled his way up from the depths of the Scottish divisions know that there can be no resting on laurels in the journey to the top.

Having been granted a huge move to Liverpool, Robertson was made to be patient.

Jurgen Klopp had been open to the idea of selling Alberto Moreno in the summer but, such was the left back's impressive start to the season, Moreno wrestled back a place in the starting XI.

That was in spite of some promising Robertson performances early on, the left-back showing all that he had to offer in a starring league debut against Crystal Palace.

However, when Moreno got injured at the start of December, Robertson was quick to take his chance.

Talented on the pitch, humble off it

Solid in defence and offering something slightly different to the Spaniard going forward, it took Robertson a little time to refine his link up play with Sadio Mane but now the two work beautifully in tandem.

Much of Liverpool's rich history has been associated with Scottish players coming to the fore at important times. Alan Hansen, Kenny Daglish and Graeme Souness are a few names that roll off the tongue without second thought.

Of course, Robertson has quite a way to go to live up to their respective successes, but has done his bit so far in seeing Liverpool through to the Champions League quarter final.

In fact, the Reds have lost just one of 16 matches since he was brought into the team back in December.

Robertson has put in fantastic displays, notably the aforementioned Palace game and during Liverpool's memorable 4-3 win over Manchester City, but perhaps his biggest contribution to fans' hearts came off the pitch this week.

Food banks are a source of great personal meaning to Robertson, who has asked friends to donate to them rather than buy him presents in the past.

Upon hearing that a young Liverpool fan had chosen to spend his pocket money on donating to the Anfield food bank collection, Robertson took his time to get in touch with the young boy, Alfie Radford.

Telling Alfie of the brilliant example he set for others, Robertson showed both humility and some humour as he offered the seven-year-old a signed Roberto Firmino shirt in response, joking that "nobody wants the left-back's shirt."

Should Robertson keep such on and off field performances up, he may discover that soon enough everyone wants the left back's shirt.