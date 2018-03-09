Millwall v Brentford preview: Lions look to continue their superb season against buzzing Bees

Millwall will be hoping to keep their fantastic start to 2018 going when they welcome play-off chasing Brentford to the Den on Saturday for a Championship clash.

Brentford will look to build on their fantastic win at Burton in during the week after picking up a 2-0 victory over the Brewers.

The Lions will have a tough task on their hands as history stands against them in the fixture.

Millwall have not beaten Brentford at home in the league since February 2001, when Tim Cahill scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Millwall hope to continue a remarkable season

Neil Harris has worked wonders in the last two seasons at the Den, not only bringing Millwall up from League One last season but they had an incredible run in the FA Cup reaching the Quarter-Finals.

Harris has had one of the smallest budgets in the league but has managed to guide Millwall to just one point behind Brentford, which is fantastic considering they were one of the teams predicted to go straight back down.

During his pre-match press conference, Harris set his players a new target.

"The aim at the start of the season was to secure 50 points and secure our place within this division," said Harris."To get there with 10 games to go means we can look at what's above us, not below us."

"We have done the hard yards now but we also know we can be much better than we have been.

"We will go into Saturday ready and excited by the game."

Brentford need to win

After returning to winning ways against Burton on Tuesday, The Bees need to win at the Den so that they can put the distance between them and the bottom half of the table.

Brentford have their rearranged game against Cardiff City on Tuesday night at Griffin Park so a win in this London Derby could fill the side with extra confidence for the visit of the Welshs side.

Speaking ahead of the game, manager Dean Smith said: "Our style of football is a little bit different to the style of Millwall but we certainly both want teams that are going to work hard."

The Bees boss added: "Our supporters expect to see that, Millwall supporters also expect to see that. It makes for a really good game and hopefully, we can come out on top."

Team News

Forward Aidan O'Brien returned to fitness for Millwall this week. Byron Webster will be the only absentee for Harris.

Florian Jozefzoon is going to be assessed after picking up a foot injury in the game against Burton on Tuesday.

Rico Henry remains the only long-term absentee for the Bees.

Predicted Line-up

Millwall (4-4-2):

Archer, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Meridith, Wallace, Williams, Saville, Marshall, O'Brien, Gregory

Brentford (4-2-3-1):

Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, Yennaris, Jozefzoon, Sawyers, Canos, Watkins