Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Predicted XI: Win vital for the Terriers Premier League survival hopes

Huddersfield return back to the John Smiths stadium after two consecutive away games. Last week out David Wagner’s side were outplayed and defeated 2-0 by Spurs at Wembley.

Prior to the unsurprising defeat, Huddersfield had been in a run of good form with 3 wins out of 4. Despite Huddersfield’s position David Wagner claims the team are still in high spirit and positive they will be playing in the Premier League next season.

Huddersfield’s next opponents are relegation rivals Swansea City. Since manager Carlos Carvahal took over the reins, a somewhat revival has taken place at the Liberty Stadium.

With only one loss in the last six, the Welsh-based side look the favourites despite playing away. Huddersfield Town and Swansea City both currently sit mid-table on 30 points leading up to the game, however despite their positions they are only 3 points above the relegation zone.

The tightness in the bottom half of the league will hopefully provide an exciting end to the season after the title is all but confirmed with Manchester City being 16 points ahead of second place Manchester United.

For both teams, Premier League survival is the priority, despite Swansea City reaching the quarterfinals of the FA Cup where they will face Tottenham.

Hadergjonag to sign permanently at the end of the season

Goalkeeper - Jonas Lossl: A main part of Huddersfield’s survival hopes, has only missed games through rotation in the cup and is likely to feature in this game and the rest of the season's game unless an injury occurs.

Right-Back - Florent Hadergjonag: After signing permanently this week, Hadergjonag will be hoping to show the Huddersfield crowd why he deserved the full-time move with a good performance. The right-back has been a fan favourite, and his attacking ability will potentially punish the 'Swans' on the counter.

Centre-Back - Christopher Schindler: The German has been key since his arrival from 1860 Munich. Former captain at Munich which shows with his leadership skills.

Centre-Back - Mathias Jørgensen: After forming a strong partnership with Schindler, the pairing have been a key part of David Wagner’s plans.

Left-Back - Terence Kongolo: Kongolo has been consistency putting in good performances. Parent club Monaco will be happy to get him back in the summer.

Aaron Mooy to return to side after 3 game unavailability

Centre - Midfield - Danny Williams: Williams has been a solid replacement in place of Aaron Mooy in the 3 games he's been unavailable. Williams is likely to start but Mooy is likely to feature as a substitute.

Centre - Midfield - Jonathon Hogg: The Englishman is a workhorse in the holding midfield role. His ability to break down plays makes him the Perfect player to sit in front of the defence. Hogg formed a strong partnership with Aaron Mooy as Hogg's defensive abilities allow the Australian maestro to push forward. The last 3 games without Mooy, the team has been more defensive.

Striker Mounié will hope to add to goalscoring form

Right-Wing - Colin Quaner: Quaner is yet to score this season, however with his pace he is a speedy outlet. Tom Ince, however, could play instead as he’s a more likely to get on the scoresheet.

Left-Wing - Van La Parra: The Dutch winger has found form in recent weeks after struggling at the start of the season. With 5 goals, La Parra will hope he can add to his tally.

Attacking-Midfield - Alex Pritchard: The January signing has been an exciting prospect since joining from Championship side Norwich City. His ability and range of passing has been key to linking up the forwards.

Striker - Steve Mounié: The Beninese striker is the Terriers’ top scorer this season with 8 goals this season. Almost a guaranteed pick for Saturday’s game in his current form.