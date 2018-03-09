West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Preview: Baggies desperate to haul themselves closer to safety

Leicester City visit relegation threatened West Bromwich Albion on Saturday for a Midlands derby, with the hosts in desperate need of a win to stay in touch with the rest of the field.

The Baggies find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, seven points behind Stoke City in 19th. Albion fans hoped the installment of Alan Pardew as manager may have come with a change of fortunes, after Tony Pulis was sacked in November, however this has not proved to be the case, with Pardew winning only one of his nine league games in charge at the Hawthorns.

Leicester are without a win in five league games, drawing three and losing the other two. Despite this mini-blip, the Foxes are sat in eighth place on 37 points, which should be enough to see them avoid the drop, but with the table so tight at the moment, Leicester will want to avoid any chances of relegation by picking up a few more points before the season is out.

West Brom have struggled against their opponents this weekend, winning only one of their last six meetings with the Foxes (D2, L3). The reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium finished in a 1-1 draw. Nacer Chadli's opener was cancelled out by Riyad Mahrez' 80th minute strike.

Team news

Leicester will be without versatile Ghanain Daniel Amartey with a hamstring injury but will find some solace in the fact that Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki is available for selection after a long lay-off. Danny Simpson, who also missed out last week looks set to return to the starting line-up.

The Baggies fading survival hopes take another hit with ex-England midfielder, Gareth Barry being a major doubt for the clash. The 37 year-old has been struggling with a knee injury and it looks like he will miss out again this weekend.

Albion are also still without Liverpool loanee, Daniel Sturridge who has only played 77 minutes for the Baggies, since joining in January.

Leicester will look to their dynamic duo of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy for goals with the two leading the way for the Foxes with 10 and 15 respectively.

Jay Rodriguez is Albion's top scorer, netting eight times this term, despite finding himself down the pecking order at the Hawthorns.

Predicted line-ups;

West Brom - Foster, Dawson, Hegazy, Evans, Gibbs, Krychowiak, Livermore, Brunt, Phillips, Rodriguez, Rondon.

Leicester City - Schmiechel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Ndidi, James, Mahrez, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.