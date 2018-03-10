Chris Hughton says he is"surprised and disappointed" by Brighton's performance in defeat at Everton

Chris Hughton says he’s surprised and disappointed by his side's performance in their defeat at Everton.

The Seagulls found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park following an own goal from defender Gaetan Bong and then Everton’s Cenk Tosun grabbing a second a few moments later.

Speaking to the press after the game, Hughton said: “Yes, I was surprised, particularly with the form we’ve been in and you can’t come to Everton - who’ve been very good at home - and play at a level that doesn’t allow you to get anything from the game.

“We went in at half-time haven’t not played well but very much still in the game. I thought for all the corners they had, they never really had those clear-cut chances.

“There was our opportunity to improve and come out better second-half and unfortunately, we didn’t.”

“Very difficult against good opposition”

Brighton could only muster a handful of chances on target, with a number of those coming late in the second-half.

Any asked there was any sort of explanation for his side's performance, the Seagulls boss answered: “No. It’s probably what we are - a first with our first season in this division - where we’re playing week in, week out against very good sides.

“It is hard to keep them levels consistently in every game. Generally, when we haven’t been able to get to them levels we’ve stayed in the game, which is exactly what we’d done in the first-half.

“I think with what Everton have, the first goal was going to be important and it turned out to be," Hughton continued.

"As a manager and a coach, you try to raise your players for every game but it’s very difficult against good opposition.”

Knockaert sees red

Hughton also said he had “no complaints" with the sending off of Anthony Knockaert in the second-half and that he hadn’t been able to speak to him just yet about it.

The French winger was given his marching orders by referee Roger East after attempting to tackle Leighton Baines with only a few moments left in the game.