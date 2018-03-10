Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion team news: Allardyce opts for changes in search for much-needed win

Under pressure Everton boss Sam Allardyce has made a number of changes to his team’s starting line-up for the visit of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Looking for a win, the Blues boss has shaken his side up, recalling Phil Jagielka and Yannick Bolasie.

Everton welcome key players back in Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman whilst Jagielka returns in the heart of defence.

With Ashley Williams suspended for picking up a red card in the dying embers of last week’s defeat at Burnley, Allardyce has been forced into a change at the back.

Captain Jagielka partners the under fire Michael Keane in the middle of the backline.

In midfield, Idrissa Gueye misses out as a precaution and is replaced by Bolasie. Tom Davies and Wayne Rooney will anchor the middle of the park with Gylfi Sigurdsson operating in the more advanced role.

The inclusion of Davies and Rooney means that it is also the 1,033 game where an Everton manager has named an Academy graduate in their matchday squad.

Bolasie and Theo Walcott are the wide men.

Cenk Tosun, following on from his goalscoring performance at Turf Moor, retains his place as the lone forward for Allardyce’s side.

Seagulls make one change

For Chris Hughton’s side, they are unchanged from their massive win over Arsenal last Sunday.

Shane Duffy, making his return to Goodison Park, partners Lewis Dunk in the heart of defence whilst they are flanked by Ezequiel Schelotto and Gaëtan Bong, despite Schelotto suffering a concussion against the Gunners. Mathew Ryan starts in goal.

In midfield, Davy Propper remains in as the spine of Hughton’s team whilst Beram Kayal replaces Propper's usual midfield partner Dale Stephens. They, as ever, are flanked by José Izquierdo and Anthony Knockaert.

Influential attacking midfielder Pascal Groß remains as the key support man for dangerous target man Glen Murray.

Line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Baines, Keane, Jagielka, Davies, Rooney, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Bolasie, Tosun

Everton Subs: Joel, Martina, Holgate, Baningime, Klaassen, Niasse, Calvert-Lewin

Brighton: Ryan, Schelotto, Bong, Dunk, Duffy, Propper, Stephens, Izquierdo, Knockaert, Groß, Murray

Brighton Subs: Krul, Bruno, March, Suttner, Goldson, Ulloa, Locadia