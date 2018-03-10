Huddersfield Town 0-0 Swansea City: 10-man Swans hold out for a vital point to edge further away from relegation zone

Huddersfield Town were forced to settle for a point in the Premier League as they drew 0-0 with 10-man Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

The key moment of the first-half came after just 11 minutes. Jordan Ayew was sent off for the Swans following a very strong challenge on Jonathan Hogg which was deemed worthy of a red card. However, the Terriers were unable to make the breakthrough before the break despite numerous opportunities.

Despite their dominance throughout the second-half, the Terriers just could not find the breakthrough and were forced to settle for a point despite their numerical advantage.

Swans reduced to 10 men early on

David Wagner had a number of players unavailable for selection for this match including the likes of Sean Scannell, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele. He opted to make three changes to his starting line-up from the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend which included a return to the side for Aaron Mooy, Scott Malone and Tom Ince.

As for Swansea, Carlos Carvalhal opted to name an unchanged side from the one that dismantled fellow strugglers West Ham United 4-1 at the Liberty Stadium last weekend.

It was the hosts who began the match the livelier of the two sides and they had a couple of chances to break the deadlock in the opening 10 minutes. Left-back Malone found himself in space early on and Ince should have done better with his cross at the back post.

This was shortly followed by a half chance for striker Steve Mounié as he was played through by Alex Pritchard but he could not keep his effort on target.

However, a huge game changing moment occurred just 11 minutes in. Ayew put in a very strong challenge on Terriers midfielder Hogg on the halfway line just in front of the dugouts. After a lengthy delay, referee Michael Oliver dismissed the 26-year-old forward, much to the despair of Carvalhal.

The Terriers' numerical advantage noticeably gave them a lift both on the pitch and off it in the stands. They continued to dominate the early stages of the match. Rajiv van La Parra delivered a teasing cross into the area from the right-hand side which was headed narrowly over by Christopher Schindler.

However, the Swans were remaining resolute at the back with Alfie Mawson in particular, making a number of important blocks.

Some of the home crowd thought they had made the breakthrough shortly before half-time but Mounié could only head Mooy's cross into the area over the crossbar. The Terriers did manage one more shot on target as Ince attempted to curl in a free-kick but they were unable to make their numerical advantage count before the break.

Swans hold out for vital point

The Terriers began the second-half in very similar fashion to how they finished the first. They continued to dominate possession and were inches away from taking the lead as Hogg's fizzed effort went just wide of the bottom right hand corner.

Despite their dominance, the hosts were struggling to create any clear-cut chances. However, with around an hour played, Mounié had two superb chances to open the scoring. He fired an effort into the side netting before he hit the crossbar just moments later as Łukasz Fabiański somehow got a fingertip on his volley.

The home crowd started to become increasingly frustrated as chances continued to go begging for their side. Ince had another good opportunity but he could not get on the end of Malone's low cross into the area. Carvalhal had introduced Tammy Abraham by this point to try and take some of the pressure off his side but he was being left very isolated.

It looked as though the hosts had nicked all three points in injury time but Ince's header from Florent Hadergjonaj's cross hit the post with Fabiański beaten. However, it was not to be their day as the Swans held out for a point following a superb defensive display with 10 men.