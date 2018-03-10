Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Reds Fall To Bitter Rivals On The Road

That's all from me for today! Thanks for following today's action with us here at VAVEL UK. Make sure you check back for all of our post match coverage, including player ratings and match analysis.

Liverpool aren't at risk of falling out of the top four this week, but a win for Chelsea today will bring them closer and put the pressure on the Reds in the final weeks of the season. Liverpool will look to get back on track next week against Watford at home.

He came out midway through the second half, but Rashford was brilliant for United today. Got two good chances today and turned them both into goals. Sanchez was also unplayable today, consistently finding himself the playmaker.

Liverpool can be terribly brilliant on their day, but today their creativity was lacking. Once again the Reds struggle to break down a congested defense as they missed a huge opportunity to move into second place and bolster their position in the top four.

The second half was a slight improvement from Liverpool, but they just couldn't break down United's bolstered defense. Once they went up 2-0, United's players on the sides dropped even farther back with the midfield to hold them off.

FT: The whistle blows once play resumes and Manchester United hold off Liverpool to win 2-1 and taking a commanding hold on second place.

90+6' Liverpool's corner falls to Salah in the box who tries the volley, but his attempt flies over the crossbar. Darmian comes on for Sanchez and this one is just about over.

90+4' Mane has a narrow angle to get a shot away, but Smalling smothers the chance. He wins the resulting corner and United try to break, but Karius comes to midfield to get their ahead of the attack.

90+3' Lukaku is nearly clear on goal but Lovren times his last second challenge just right. Young throws the ball in to Fellaini, but he can't control the ball and it's out for a goal kick.

90+2' Every United player is in their own half as the look to hold onto their one goal lead. Not enough movement from Liverpool here. Their offense looks stagnant.

90' De Get deals with the corner kick and United are quickly on the break. Milner does well to disrupt the play so the Liverpool defense can get back. Six minutes of stoppage time announced.

89' YELLOW CARD Valencia kicks Mane in the chest as he skipped past the center back. The free kick fall in the box, but Liverpool can't turn it goal wards as they earn another corner kick.

88' SUBSTITUTION Mata makes way for Jesse Lingard as we approach the dying minutes of the match.

86' Liverpool work the ball around the United box before getting a cross off. Smalling is first two it, beating Solanke to the ball. Smalling is slow to get up after taking a kick to the groin.

84' SUBSTITUTION Domanic Solanke comes on for Robertson. United's corner fails to clear the first man and is sent forward, but United earn a free kick on the left side. Dangerous delivery, but the defense does well to mark the opposition.

83' A low cross from Fellaini is dealt with by Van Dijk. The ball can't be controlled on the sideline however, and United immediately regain possession before earning a corner.

82' Firmino has a look at goal, but instead leaves it behind for Mane in the box. Fellaini gets in front of him as Mane goes to ground, but Pawson says no penalty.

80' SUBSTITUTION Wijnaldum comes on for Alexander-Arnold. United's free kick is dangerous and Karius does well to punch clear.

79' Horrible, horrible play by Lovren who got away with one poor challenge before making another and conceding the free kick. Klopp isn't happy at all and out of the technical area yelling at his center back.

77' Liverpool earns another corner, their ninth of the evening. The ball is once again in a dangerous area, but Fellaini towers over all to clear the ball.

76' Sanchez looks for Lukaku, but Lovren makes a last second deflecion on the pass. United now working the ball around the outside of the box before turning the ball over.

74' United are playing the ball directly forward like they were in the first half, but with their players farther back in defense, Liverpool has done a lot better at winning aerial balls and second chance balls. With all of this extra pressure, could Liverpool find an equalizer?

73' The resulting corner is poor, and Alexander-Arnold is called for a high boot at the top of the box to stop Liverpool's momentum. United break quickly, but Liverpool regain possession after a poor flick on intended for Lukaku.

71' Lallana finds a pocket of space going forward to open up the pitch a little bit. He plays it to an overlapping Alexander-Arnold, but his resulting cross is poor. Firmino tries to send a cross in, but it goes back for a corner.

70' SUBSTITUTION And now Fellaini comes on for United, replacing the goalscoring Rashford.

69' Bailly receives treatment on the sideline and after a lengthy stoppage, play finally resumes. Fellaini was prepared to come on, but was withheld at the last second.

66' GOAL! Mane crosses the ball into the box for Firmino, but Bailly gets in front and accidentally turns the ball into his own net. It was an impressive heel goal by Bailly, who is slow to get up after the play.

65' Salah finds space down the side to sprint, but can't keep the ball in play at the same time and the United take possession. It has been a frustrating afternoon for Salah who can't seem to get anything going right now.

63' Lallana goes to ground in the box trying to find space. No fould play from Chris Smalling who held his ground. The ball pops out of the box and works its way to Milner who has a good from range, shooting over the crossbar.

62' SUBSTITUTION Oxlade-Chamberlain makes way for Adam Lallana. Was handed a massive start ahead of Henderson, and quite frankly has failed to make the grade today.

60' Liverpool seeing plenty of the ball, but can't find a way to break down the United defense. The visitors keep crossing the ball into the box at will, but United is too disciplined and has won every ball sent into the box.

57' United break down the field, but Lukaku is held up by Van Dijk and the hosts are forced to pass back and set up the offense. United starting get forward a little bit now.

56' Liverpool seeing plenty of the ball right now. United struggling to string passes together as they settle back into defense. The United midfield is dropped significantly far back as they try to hold Liverpool off.

54' Robertson's cross is snuffed out as multiple Liverpool players call for a handball inside the box by Valencia. Craig Pawson isn't interested and play resumes.

53' Liverpool try to break on the counter attack, but Young reads Salah's run well and Mane's pass was too poor to bother United.

52' Robertson intercepts the ball in a dangerous area, but the play is whistled dead as he showed too much of his studs in the challenge.

51' Yet another corner for Liverpool. It goes towards Lovren at the far post, but De Get punches clear. McTominay is down for United after the play, looks like he took an elbow to the head.

49' Some life from Liverpool as the ball is played to Salah over-the-top, but he can't control the ball. A second ball is played to the feet of Salah, but Young ushers him off the ball so De Get can collect.

48' Corner kick by Salah finds Van Dijk, but he can't turn his header on goal as it loops over the crossbar for a United goal kick.

47' Salah looks for Robertson on the overlap, but plays the ball to far ahead and it is out for a throw in. Sanchez dashes down the righthand side, but Robertson does well to dispossess.

46' An early found by Can on Sanchez. United take it quick looking for Lukaku, but the pass doesn't trouble Liverpool's defense and they are down the other way.

2H: The whistle blows and Liverpool get us going here in the second half.

Overall, it has been a disappointing performance by Liverpool so far. Not to sell United short, but the visitors have failed to make a lot of simple passes today and haven't been able to mark to long ball all game. One of the worst performances by them this season to be fair.

Sanchez, while not on the scoresheet, has been the standout for United so far. Countless clever flicks and great vision have helped United going forward. Also started both of the home side's attacks that have led to the two goals.

Salah has been practically invisible so far today, thanks to a superb effort by Young. The United man has beat Salah to every ball in the air and has marked him well to take him out of this game. Liverpool will either need someone else to create some offense or find a way to bring Salah back into this game before its too late.

HT: Mane plays a cross in for Salah, but Young wins the ball and the whistle blows for halftime. Not the start Liverpool were looking forward. Two goal from United in the first half, both coming shortly after a Liverpool chance at the other end of the pitch.

45+1' Liverpool struggle to win a 50/50 ball and Sanchez is fouled amongst it all. Its been all United in the air today. Liverpool work the ball forward, but there is not much space to work with as United are dropped back to end the half.

43' Roberston sends a cross to the far post to Salah, but Young get in front of the wingers and gets the ball forward. United with eight players inside their own box.

42' United slow the game down here as we approach halftime. Liverpool are trying to press, but United has handled the pressure well so far this half and have been able to use the space to punish Liverpool.

41' Milner is slow to get up after taking a ball from Rashford to the side of his head.

40' Oxlade-Chamberlain skips past two United shirts, and then plays an awful lateral pass that is intercepted by Mata. Liverpool's passing has been so poor in the final third so far.

38' United work the ball from right to left before sending a cross into Mata. He is completely unmarked and goes for a bicycle kick that goes wide. Mata had enough time to chest the ball down and fire there, but instead went for the spectacular attempt.

36' Bailly sends Milner to the ground with a rough, but legal challenge inside the box. A quick shout for penalty, but Milner gets up quick and plays on.

35' YELLOW CARD Oxlade-Chamberlain loses possession and then drags Scott McTominay down to get his name in the book.

33' A flicked pass by Sanchez finds Rashford, but the flag is up and he is offside. United have been looking to get the ball forward as fast as possible each time they gain possession.

31' Firmino finds himself with a bith of space at the top of the box and fancies a shot. Its right at ?David De Dea who has no trouble handling the shot.

30' Sanchez plays Mata down the right side who plays it back to Lukaku. The striker tries to roll it through for the running Sanchez, but Lovren intercepts to clear the ball.

29' Liverpool look completely deflated right now. Plenty of possession and are moving the ball well, but lack the creativity needed to get a goal in this game.

28' The free kick is in a dangerous area, but no one in a Liverpool shirt can get up to reach it. Another corner up for Liverpool, but isn't threatening the United goal.

27' YELLOW CARD Rashford picks up a yellow card for a late sliding tackle on Milner.

26' Firmino intercepts the ball down the righthand side. His resulting cross finds only Bailly who send the ball behind for a corner.

24' GOAL! Immediately down at the other end of the pitch. Liverpool's backline is completely lost as Van Dijk fails to fully clear the ball out the box, and Rashford is there to score his second.

23' A quick ball forward almost finds Firmino, but Valencia does well to insert himself and turn the ball behind for a Liverpool corner. It's a free header for Van Dijk, and I have no idea how he doesn't score. He didn't connect with the ball right.

21' Milner battles with Chris Smalling and the ball kindly falls to Mane who plays it back to Milner in the righthand corner. He sends a dangerous cross in, but no one is there to nod home.

20' Liverpool are struggling to maintain possession here. A lateral pass is played to no one as they cheaply concede possession to the hosts.

18' Mata, Sanchez, and Rashford all link up to get the ball in the Liverpool box. Rashford was through, but Robertson was alert to help out and clear the danger.

17' Bailly crashed into Mane as the Liverpool man ran past him, and Liverpool have a free kick outside the box. The first ball is dealt with, but Firmino's second ball in nearly finds Mane on the far post.

15' United one the front foot immediately, nearly finding Mata down the right for the second.

14' GOAL! Manchester United have the lead early one through Rashford. A brilliant flick from Sanchez send him on his way, and he cuts inside to fire home. Alexander Arnold got completely turn inside out there.

13' Corner kick at the other end for Liverpool. The ball is sent into space by Salah, but there is no one on hand to find it.

12' A long ball over-the-top finds Lukaku, but Robertson does well to recover and dispossess the Belgian striker. Liverpool clear the ball and United quickly find themselves in possession again.

10' Marcus Rashford is ushered out of bounds on the baseline by Alexander-Arnold for a goal kick. Rashford isn't too happy and is looking for a corner instead.

9' Salah breaking down the right, but Firmino doesn't see him and instead tries to play ?Sadio Mane through on goal. The pass is poor and Bailly clears.

8' Ashley Young intercepts down the Liverpool's left, but his first touch is too heavy and Dejan Lovren is on hand to make the clearance. United starting to build possession here.

6' Sanchez is played down the left flank, but the flag is up and he is off side. The Chilean is looks eager to make an impact.

5' Emre Can surges forward and loses control of the ball before conceding a free kick, penalized for a wild challenge.

3' James Milner is found in space on the righthand side of the box, but his low cross is cleared easily by Eric Bailly

2' Liverpool passing around the back, trying to find the holes in United's defense early on. Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold try to play a one two down the side but run out of space.

KO: Juan Mata taps the ball and the 200th meeting between these two historic clubs is underway!

Both sides are lined up in the tunnel and Old Trafford is absolutely rocking. The crowd loud and alive as they make their way out to the pitch. Liverpool in the green and white shirt with the home side getting to wear red today. We are only a few minutes away now!

Quick reminder that Liverpool have failed to beat Manchester United in their last seven meetings in the Premier League. Klopp's side has more than enough quality to beat United today, but they have to be disciplined today. Another superb performance is going to be needed by Virgil Van Dijk and the Liverpool backline if they are to keep out the in-form Lukaku and friends.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets the start today ahead of skipper Jordan Henderson. Klopp said that he may not be 100 percent fit, so he is going to go with Ox instead of the captain today. That is a bold move by the Liverpool manager, naming a more attacking lineup with his inclusion.

United are going without Pogba today after yesterday's training incident. Terribly unfortunate for the away side, but a huge boost for Liverpool ahead today's game. He suffered a gashed leg yesterday, but apparently it is more severe than the injury suggests and will keep him out.

This should be an open match given the attacking nature of both lineups. Both side have a strong attacking three going forward tonight, so hopefully we'll see some goals this time around.

Manchester United Substitutions: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Shaw, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard

Manchester United Starting XI: De Sea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; Matic, McTominay, Mata; Sanchez, Rashford, Lukaku

Liverpool Substitutions: Mignolet Wijnaldum, Gomez, Henderson, Lallana, Solanke, Matip

Liverpool Starting XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Can, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah

We are just about an hour from kick off and the team sheets are both in.

The big news yesterday was Paul Pogba having to leave practice early as the midfielder now faces a late fitness test before this afternoon's kickoff. While there is still hope he may play, five players miss out today for United, Anthony Martial the stand out amongst them.

For the first time in quite a while, Liverpool head into a match with a full squad to choose from. Geoginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson are available after returning from illness and a knock respectively. Nathaniel Clyne has recently return from injury, but is still lacking match fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Alexis Sanchez will be under heavy scrutiny to see if United's big winter signing can make an impact this afternoon. The Chilean forward has struggled to find his form since his move to United, and another poor performance today could be disastrous for him moving forward.

February was a great month for summer signing and Romelu Lukaku that saw the Belgian striker rediscover he striking boots, scoring four goal in five games across all competitions. That form has continued into March so far with Lukaku finding the net once more last week. As United's leading goalscorer, he is coming back into form at just the right time.

Liverpool's Mohammed Salah will star in the starting XI today, looking to add onto his 32 goal tally, 24 of them in the Premier League. He was rested for most of Liverpool's midweek match against Porto, coming in towards the end to keep his fitness up. Even though he didn't find the net, his introduction to the match brought a new life to the Liverpool offense and completely changed the game. Look for him to create another special moment this afternoon.

The title race is easily over with Manchester City comfortably out of reach, but second place is still up for grabs. United lead Liverpool by two points on the table, and a win would help in securing the second place spot. Even another draw wouldn't be a terrible result for the Red Devils.

In one of the better matches of the season, United pulled off a second half comeback at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils scored three goals in the last 35 minutes to overturn a 2-0 deficit in their favor, with Nemanja Matic's game winner coming in stoppage time. While they looked poor to start, United proved that they still have the quality to turn any match on its head despite recent criticism.

Liverpool's last match in the Premier League saw the Reds cruise to a 2-0 victory over an overwhelmed Newcastle United at St. James Park. While not flashy, Liverpool handled business and continued to display their newfound ability to deal with lesser opposition. It was yet another win for the in-form Reds.

Last time these sides met they played to a 0-0 draw, a result many felt United didn't deserve. The teams also played to a draw the last time they played at Old Trafford, so the Reds will be eager to get one over their bitter rivals today.

