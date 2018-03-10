Photo Source: Standard Sport

Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Preview: Spurs looking to bounce back after midweek defeat

Tottenham suffered defeat at the hands of Italian giants Juventus on Wednesday which saw them sumped from the Champions League but can they bounce back against Bournemouth?

Broganclasper
Brogan Clasper

Bournemouth host high-flying Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday as Spurs look to continue their great league form. 

On the back of being dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday by Juventus, the Lilywhites will want to bounce back quickly. 

With top-four rivals, Manchester United and Liverpool playing each other on Saturday the Lilywhites could make up ground in the race for second place. 

Can Spurs move on in time?

Tottenham suffered a draining defeat against Italian champions Juventus on Wednesday which saw them eliminated from Europe. 

After the Lilywhites took a first-half lead through Heung-min Son, they conceded two goals - one from Gonzalo Higuain and the other from Paulo Dybala - in the second 45 which saw them dumped out of the competition. 

A five-minute lapse in concentration lead to their downfall after they dominated the game but can Spurs put the result to one side and focus at the task at hand against the Cherries?

It was a devastating defeat under the circumstances but Tottenham must move on with plenty to still play for this season.

With top-four now a huge possibility, and an FA Cup quarter-final tie against Swansea next week, Spurs need to get over the Juventus loss quickly. 

Eriksen the difference 

Christian Eriksen proved the difference between the two sides in their meeting in October as the Dane's 47th-minute goal gave Spurs the win. 

The victory marked Tottenham's first win of the season at their temporary home Wembley - after four attempts. 

The hosts enjoyed the lions share of possession on the day but Eriksen's brilliant left-footed finish saved Spurs from another poor Wembley result. 

Inconsistent Bournemouth

Sitting 12th in the Premier League, the Cherries still face the threat of relegation due to their lack of consistency. 

A recent thumping of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was followed two weeks later by a 4-1 loss away to Huddersfield Town.

Eddie Howe's men have shown moments of brilliance this season but have also been the architects of their own downfall at times.

The Cherries have fared well at home with a victory over Arsenal under their belt, the Seasiders will fancy their chances against Spurs. 

Team news

Argentine boss, Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that midfielder Eric Dier will miss the clash on the coast following picking up an elbow injury. 

Toby Alderweireld will also miss the game as he continues with his rehabilitation - he is now joining the first-team training and should be available in the near future. 

The Cherries will be without key wide men Jordan Ibe, Marc Pugh and Ryan Fraser with all the wingers sidelined with injuries. 

However, former-Spurs forward Jermain Defoe could return to face his old side as he returns from an ankle injury. 

