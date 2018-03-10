Alan Pardew vows to 'fight until the end' at West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew has vowed to "fight until the end" at the Hawthorns despite the clubs seemingly imminent relegation from the Premier League.

The Baggies remain marooned at the foot of the table and eight points from safety following their latest 4-1 loss at the hands of Leicester City on Saturday evening.

There have been calls for Pardew to exit the club however the former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace man but he has assured that he will not be resigning from his role but has suggested that he will hold talks with the club's owners.

'You've got to fight to the end'

Talking after the Baggies humbling to the Foxes, Pardew said: "I want the best for West Brom and for me its about planning next week.

"I will still talk to them [West Bromwich Albion owners] and get a feeling of what they think because they might think a change is a better thing for the club, I don’t know."

The 56-year-old has only managed to win one league game since being appointed West Bromwich Albion manager but he has suggested that the thought of leaving has not even crossed his mind.

Pardew continued: "The one thing I’m not going to do is lay down tools. You’ve got to fight until the end. I don’t care whatever workplace you’re in, if you’re under pressure and you aren’t going to fight, then don’t bother turning up.

"So, I will continue to fight because that’s in me, that’s always been in me through more difficult times than this by the way at other clubs."

'I'm an experienced manager'

The club now look set to be playing their football in the Championship next season however Pardew has said he believes that he is still the correct man to drag the West-Midlanders out of the precarious position.

He said: "I’ve been there. I’m an experienced manager. I think I know how to set a team up. I think I know how to make a team strong and resilient.

"But at the moment and when you look at us and you see that last 20 minutes, you couldn’t argue that. And I said I won’t accept that and don’t want that going forwards."