West Brom 'lost belief' in loss to Leicester City, suggests Alan Pardew

Alan Pardew said his team 'lost belief' in their 4-1 loss to Leicester City at the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

Despite taking the lead through Salomón Rondón in the eighth minute of the game, the Baggies collapsed in the second-half to leave them languishing at the bottom of the table, eight points from safety.

The West Brom manager has highlighted the poor reaction from his team as the buckled under the consistent Leicester pressure.

'That is a worry'

Talking after the game, Pardew said: "We lost our belief, there’s no doubt about that and we lost our shape and we lost our spirit to a degree. And that is a worry and on the run we’re on I still don’t think there’s an excuse. So, I made that clear to the players after and the third and fourth goals were always coming.

"We’ve just got to keep working. The only thing we can do in those situations when we’re up against some real quality in the opposition is to dig in and keep believing and keep the faith until the end."

'We've worked so hard'

Despite having only notched one win so far as manager at the Hawthorns and relegation inching ever-closer, the ex-Newcastle United man stated that the Albion players and staff are putting their all into keeping the club in the Premier League.

He said: "It’s difficult. We’ve put so much work in this week. I had a fan saying I 'don’t care' shouting at me from the side-lines. He couldn’t be more incorrect.

"We’ve worked so hard on the team this week in terms of trying to change things, trying to put things in their mind, trying to inspire the team. That gets more difficult when you’re trying to put that amount work into a team. We’re going to have to look at it again."