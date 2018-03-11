Huddersfield Town "unlucky" not to win against Swansea City says David Wagner

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner said his side were very "unlucky" after they drew 0-0 with 10-man Swansea City on Sunday afternoon at the John Smith's Stadium.

Wagner's side had a numerical advantage for the majority of the game after Jordan Ayew was dismissed for a strong challenge on Jonathan Hogg after just 11 minutes. However, despite creating numerous chances throughout, they were unable to find what would have been a vital winning goal.

When questioned on whether Wagner had ever seen his side dominate a game so much without winning, the 46-year-old does not believe he has.

He said: "I do not think so. If it was a case then it was a long time ago and I cannot remember. I think the stats say everything."

The main statistic referred to by Wagner was the fact that the Terriers had around 28 shots to Swansea's zero. Steve Mounié had a number of chances himself and hit the bar in the second-half whilst Tom Ince hit the post in injury time.

Important to focus on the positives

It would be very easy to become negative based on these statistics but Wagner was keen to focus on the positives in regards to what he believed to be a very good team performance.

He said: "We created chances and had three times where we hit the post and the bar. I do not think I can ask for more. We were unlucky and they were lucky. We played very well without scoring."

He added: "To score goals, you need sometimes a bit of luck. We have to accept this. This is why the result is of course frustrating but the performance was good."

To many managers, the fact that the Terriers created that many chances without finding the back of the net would be a significant concern. However, Wagner feels that they could not have done any more and that on another day the chances would have gone in, as they did in the 4-1 win over AFC Bournemouth back in February.

He said: "We are able to take the positives out of this game. There were so many positives to take out of the game in terms of how we dominated them, the chances we created and how they never had a clear chance."

A "clear" red card says Wagner

The key talking point from the game was the dismissal of Jordan Ayew after just 11 minutes following a clash with Hogg. When questioned on the red card and whether it was the correct decision, Wagner was very much in agreement with it.

He said: "To be totally honest if you have seen the same video footage as I have seen then there is no doubt. First of all, there was only one player who should get the red card and it was a clear red card."

Wagner's view on Ayew's dismissal in his post-match press conference was the complete opposite to that of Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal but when questioned on whether he had seen a different video to the Portuguese manager, Wagner remained convinced it was a red card.

He added: "I have no idea which one he has seen. I have seen the video footage which is clearly a red card for the right player."

The Terriers will now be looking forward to another huge game at the John Smith's Stadium as they face fellow strugglers Crystal Palace next weekend. As for Swansea, they have a break from league action as they face Tottenham Hotspur at the Liberty Stadium in their FA Cup quarter-final encounter.