Peter Woodentop via Flickr

Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion win &#039;good reward&#039; for Leicester City, says Claude Puel

West Bromwich Albion win 'good reward' for Leicester City, says Claude Puel

The Foxes' boss has stated that his team were good value for their big victory at the Hawthorns following a few indifferent results in recent weeks.

daniel-orme
Daniel Orme

Leicester City manager Claude Puel said that his team received a "good reward" in their 4-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday evening.

The Foxes had to come from behind to notch their first victory since mid-January after Salomón Rondón had opened the scoring for the home side with an excellent finish. However, exquisite strikes from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez put the East-Midlanders ahead. Further goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Vicente Iborra added gloss to the scoreline.

Puel insisted that Leicester were excellent value for the victory despite a few inconsistent results as of late.

'We dropped a lot of points'

Speaking after the match, the Frenchman said: "We are happy about this game. Not just about the result but also the quality we put on the pitch in the second-half. I think we try to start well but it was not enough. I think we lacked some confidence after our last draw at home.

"We dropped a lot of points. It was important to have a good reaction away."

Leicester put in an excellent showing at Hawthorns in second-half, scoring three eye-catching goals. However, Puel suggested that he was not as thrilled with their opening period in the East-Midlands but was happy to see his players' reaction following the break.

He said: "For me the first-half was too open, it was end-to-end, box-to-box. We can finish the first-half 3-3, it was a little bit crazy. For me, it was important to come back in the second-half with more management in our game, more quality, more calm.

"It was interesting to put the ball a little more on the floor to work a little more, this team. We found more encouragement with fantastic goals, very good moves."

Embed from Getty Images

'It was different players'

The Frenchman also saved special praise for his substitutes in the victory. Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to notch a goal and assist, with Marc Albrighton also creating a goal in the closing stages.

Puel said: "This is a good reward for the team. It is a good reward for all of the squad and not just for the starting players. It was different players, different change from the last game. For example, substitutes today gave their best like Kelechi Iheanacho or Diabtate or Albrighton.

"It is a good feeling for us. I think good momentum and now it is important to keep that good feeling."

VAVEL Logo

Leicester City News

Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Foxes look for first points of the month

12 days ago

Gareth Southgate praises Leicester's youth policy following Foxes' call-ups

22 days ago

Harry Maguire pens new contract with Leicester City

24 days ago

Leicester City 1-2 Liverpool: Foxes' players ratings as hosts are undone by flying Reds

a month ago

Memorable match: Leicester 2-2 Liverpool - Both teams see red as the Foxes rescue a late point

a month ago

Kasper Schmeichel signs new five-year contract at the King Power Stadium

a month ago

Leicester City vs Liverpool preview: Reds to continue perfect start at the King Power?

a month ago

Leicester City to clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in Carabao Cup third round

a month ago

Leicester City 4-0 Fleetwood Town: Foxes ease into third round with emphatic victory

a month ago

Leicester City vs Fleetwood Town preview: Foxes renew pleasantries with League One outfit

a month ago

Southampton 1-2 Leicester City: Harry Maguire steals late win against ten-man Saints

a month ago