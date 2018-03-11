West Bromwich Albion win 'good reward' for Leicester City, says Claude Puel

Leicester City manager Claude Puel said that his team received a "good reward" in their 4-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday evening.

The Foxes had to come from behind to notch their first victory since mid-January after Salomón Rondón had opened the scoring for the home side with an excellent finish. However, exquisite strikes from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez put the East-Midlanders ahead. Further goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Vicente Iborra added gloss to the scoreline.

Puel insisted that Leicester were excellent value for the victory despite a few inconsistent results as of late.

'We dropped a lot of points'

Speaking after the match, the Frenchman said: "We are happy about this game. Not just about the result but also the quality we put on the pitch in the second-half. I think we try to start well but it was not enough. I think we lacked some confidence after our last draw at home.

"We dropped a lot of points. It was important to have a good reaction away."

Leicester put in an excellent showing at Hawthorns in second-half, scoring three eye-catching goals. However, Puel suggested that he was not as thrilled with their opening period in the East-Midlands but was happy to see his players' reaction following the break.

He said: "For me the first-half was too open, it was end-to-end, box-to-box. We can finish the first-half 3-3, it was a little bit crazy. For me, it was important to come back in the second-half with more management in our game, more quality, more calm.

"It was interesting to put the ball a little more on the floor to work a little more, this team. We found more encouragement with fantastic goals, very good moves."

'It was different players'

The Frenchman also saved special praise for his substitutes in the victory. Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to notch a goal and assist, with Marc Albrighton also creating a goal in the closing stages.

Puel said: "This is a good reward for the team. It is a good reward for all of the squad and not just for the starting players. It was different players, different change from the last game. For example, substitutes today gave their best like Kelechi Iheanacho or Diabtate or Albrighton.

"It is a good feeling for us. I think good momentum and now it is important to keep that good feeling."