Brentford vs Cardiff City Preview: Bees look to bounce back after London Derby defeat

Brentford look to dent Cardiff City's automatic promotion push when they play host to the Bluebirds in this rearranged fixture.

Cardiff look to go level on points with top of the table Wolves, but they can only do that with victory at Griffin Park.

Brentford need a win to have any chance of the play-offs

After Saturday's defeat to Millwall, the Bees sit in 11th in the Sky Bet Championship table but if they secure a victory against Cardiff, Brentford can go as high as 9th just five points off of the play-off places.

Brentford were in good form before Saturday and they hope a win can give them the confidence that could help them in the push for the play-off spots.

"It was always going to be a stiff period with the re-arranged game tomorrow. We started it well with a win at Burton Albion and then put in a good performance at Millwall and should have got the three points there," Bees boss Dean Smith said during his pre-match press conference.

"If we get more of that performance tomorrow night then we have every chance of going and beating Cardiff City. They are on a great run, being six unbeaten, so we know how tough it is going to be."

Embed from Getty Images

Cardiff can put the pressure on Wolves

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in the league since New Years Day and boss Neil Warnock will hope to continue this form when they travel to Griffin Park.

Warnock's side will be searching for their seventh successive league win against the Bees on Tuesday night.

Cardiff can go level on points with top of the table Wolves if they win, but they will remain in second on goal difference even if Wolves do lose at home to Reading.

"You look at all the pundits in our division and they’re still talking about Fulham and Aston Villa, they’ve got bigger squads than us so we’ve just got to keep going," the experienced Warnock said during his pre-match press conference.

"Our lads are punching above their weight, they’re a great bunch and we will try our socks off to get the results we need to keep up there. We’ve got so many injured lads but there’s light at the end of the tunnel now."

Team News

Brentford will be without defender Andreas Bjelland tomorrow after the Dane limped off the field against Millwall. There are no other injury concerns for the Bees.

Cardiff will have Gary Madine and Sean Morrison fighting it out for a starting line-up spot. Craig Bryson is a doubt whilst Joe Ralls is still out injured.

Predicted XI's

Brentford (4-2-3-1)

Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Mepham, Barbet, Woods, Yennaris, Canos, Sawyers, Watkins, Maupay

Cardiff City (4-3-3)

Etheridge, Peltier, Ecuele Manga, Bamba, Bennett, Paterson, Grujic, Bryson, Mendez-Laing, Zahore, Hoilett