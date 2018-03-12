Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson set for knee scan amid injury fears

Gylfi Sigurdsson is set to undergo a scan on his knee amid injury fears that could see him miss the World Cup.

Everton’s Icelandic midfielder suffered an injury to his knee during the 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday but was able to play through and complete the 90 minutes.

Sigurdsson went down during the first-half of Saturday’s win after jarring his knee just inside the Seagulls half but played on after receiving treatment from the Everton medical staff.

After the game, Blues boss Sam Allardyce praised his performance and said that he only had a 'knock' which allowed him to see out the rest of the proceedings.

In a statement published on EvertonFC.com, the club stated that he will have a scan to determine the extent of his injury on Monday evening and that the 28-year-old could be “sidelined for several weeks.”

However, only after the scan will the full extent of the severity of the injury be revealed and a timeframe can be put in place for his recovery.

There are fears that he could miss the remainder of the season and possibly the World Cup if the injury is severe enough.

The Blues have had terrible luck with knee injuries in recent times with Yannick Bolasie and Ramiro Funes Mori both being sidelined for the best part of 12 months.

On-loan defender Eliaqium Mangala also suffered a knee injury a few weeks ago that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Beginning to flourish

Despite a difficult start to life at Goodison Park, the Everton record signing has grown into life on Merseyside as the season has progressed.

He has spent plenty of his time shunted out on the left-hand side but in recent weeks has found himself playing behind the lone striker in his more favoured number ten role and he has flourished.

Sigurdsson has created 38 goalscoring chances in the Premier League for Everton this season, 13 more than any other player for the club and has contributed six goals and five assists in all competitions.