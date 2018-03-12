Stoke City 0-2 Manchester City: Silva brace puts Blues on the verge of Premier League crown

Manchester City defeated Stoke City 2-0 on Monday night at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Citizens took all three points from the match thanks to a David Silva brace and a complete dominance of the ball for most of the match.

Quick Strike

The Blues did not take long to put their mark on the match, needing only 10 minutes to open the scoring in Stoke. David Silva finished off a beautifully worked goal that included a great buildup play from the likes of Gabriel Jesus, with Silva only needing to finish home Raheem Sterling's cross that was met at the penalty spot for the goal.

Fernandinho, who has returned fully fit to the City starting lineup missed two solid opportunities from the same spot in the first half. The Brazilian's first attempt from just outside the box went sky high over the bar in the 26th minute, while his second attempt in the 40th minute had to be punched aside by Stoke goalkeeper and captain Jack Butland.

Despite urges and support from the home fans, the Potters failed to create anything of substance. The hosts tried to target Oleksandr Zinchenko on multiple occasions, who had the task of defending skilled Stoke forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

Zinchenko did well on Shaqiri, although the Switzerland international winger did nutmeg the Blues defender on Stoke's only real chance of the 1st half. The nutmeg by the goal-line on the right wing led to a cutback ball to Badou Ndiaye, who had his shot deflect inches wide of Ederson's post.

Quick Strike, Part Two

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: David Silva of Manchester City celebrates as he scores their second goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester City at Bet365 Stadium on March 12, 2018 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The visitors doubled their lead just five minutes into the second half, with David Silva scoring his second of the match and putting Stoke's chances at a comeback down the drain. Silva played a wide pass to Gabriel Jesus, who immediately lobbed the ball over two Potters and to a waiting and open Silva, who slotted home his second past Jack Butland.

The visitors grew in confidence after going up two goals, looking well in stride and on the hunt for more goals. The Citizens had multiple chances to stretch their lead even further after Silva's second goal.

Raheem Sterling almost scored a wonder goal when he dribbled multiple Stoke defenders, essentially slow-walking his way to the goal mouth only to be stopped at point blank range by Jack Butland.

Leroy Sane's 59th minute left-footed strike from long distance went inches wide of the goal despite beating a late diving Butland.

Clear Wastes

Stoke looked as if they might get one back in the 64th minute, only for Bruno Martins Indi's volley from inside the six-yard box to go over the bar and into the crowd of frustrated Potters supporters.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Bruno Martins Indi of Stoke City and Badou Ndiaye of Stoke City react to a good chance being sent over the crossbar during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester City at Bet365 Stadium on March 12, 2018 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The Blues had a gift-wrapped third goal given to them right in their lap in the 78th minute, only for Raheem Sterling to bottle a clear goal. The Potters attempted to play a drop ball quickly, but Sterling stole the ball and went the other way with Gabriel Jesus with only Butland to beat.

With Jesus to his left, Sterling opted to not pass the ball and instead failed to round the goalkeeper.

In the end, the England international's miss didn't mean much as his side cruised to victory and put themselves on the brink of securing the Premier League title.