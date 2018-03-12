Manchester United vs Sevilla Live Score Stream Commentary in Champions League 2018

I've been Josh Dawson, thanks for reading.

Sevilla head through to the quarter finals of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

FULL TIME: Manchester United 1-2 Sevilla

94: The Sevilla fans sing out to an empty Old Trafford.

93: The tactics haven't been right from minute one for Manchester United. I'm afraid to say Jose Mourinho has got it all wrong. The desire and passion hasn't been there and the intensity of their play has been awful. Just one minute remaining.

90: Big Chance, Ben Yedder finds himself one on one with De Gea, who blocks with his right foot.

90: Paul Pogba's intended pass ends up out of play. He's been poor really poor.

Substitution: Joaquin Correa leaves the field for Johannes Geis.

Substitution: Franco Vazquez slowly walks off the field in exchange for Guido Pizzaro.

Substitutions: Three substitutions have been made in amongst the action. Martial replaced Lingard, Juan Mata entered the field in place of Valencia.

86: Marcus Rashford heads wide an enticing cross. Still 2-1, its a chance.

83: Lukaku volleys home for Manchester United from a yard or so out. Can Manchester United do it?

GOAL: Manchester United 1-2 Sevilla

81: Lukaku puts the ball over from a yard out. Close.

80: Good save by David De Gea down to his left. Lenglet heads over from the corner. Dreadful defending by Manchester United.

77: A sloppy corner is header home by Ben Yedder to make it 0-2. Surely its game over now.

GOAL: Manchester United 0-2 Sevilla

74: Sevilla take the lead through substitute Ben Yedder. He places the ball to the left of David De Gea. United are in real trouble now, they need two goals.

GOAL: Manchester United 0-1 Sevilla

Substitution: Ben Yedder comes on to replace Luis Muriel.

71: Substitute Paul Pogba lets fly from 35 yards, his shot flies past Rico at full stretch, but also flies straight past the post.

66: Marcus Rashford wins Manchester United a free kick on the left side of the box. He steps up himself....and lashes the ball miles over the bar.

Substitution: Marouane Fellani leaves the field and is replaced by Paul Pogba. Can he be the key to unlocking the Sevilla defence?

59: Paul Pogba is all set to come on for Manchester United, we are just waiting for a stoppage in play.

57: End to end stuff now, Sanchez has an effort blocked at one end and Muriel chests wide at the other.

52: Superb save from Rico! Jesse Lingard picks up the ball in the right hand side of the box. The Englishman fires a shot across goal but Rico gets a strong right hand too it. Still 0-0.

47: Correa finds himself free in the penalty area, one on one with De Gea, but Eric Bailly comes across with a sliding challenge and clears the ball. Exceptional challenge from the Ivorian.

46: Sevilla get the second half underway.

The referee blows for half time. A subdued Manchester United side head into the tunnel with the score 0-0.

43: Some good attacking play from Marcus Rashford who marks a darting run in behind. Lingard finds him but Rashford's cross is deflected behind for a corner, which comes to nothing.

37: Chance! Fellani wins back the ball and plays a one two with Alexis Sanchez. The Belgium found himself in behind and fired his shot at Sergio Rico who parries wide. Nearly, much better from Jose Mourinho's side.

33: Finally, our first shot on target! Out of nowhere, Muriel finds himself one on one with Valencia, but his shot is weak and rolls into the gloves of David De Gea.

27: Sevilla catch Manchester United on the counter attack. Rashford's sloppy pass towards Fellani is intercepted, the ball finally makes its way to Muriel on the left hand side, but he fires wide.

25: Corner to United, Rashford takes, but N'zonzi heads away. Still 0-0.

21: Slightly better from United. Sevilla's attacking move breaks down yet again in the final third. This allowed Lukaku to find Rashford out wide, but he runs out of space.

19: United having to look long each time they're in possession, but have resisted Sevilla's constant pressure so far. Can each side keep it up?

14: Sloppy defending from Bailly, which eventually allows Muriel to lash over the bar. Manchester United appear to be giving Sevilla too much time on the ball, they need to be careful.

9: A sevilla corner causes chaos for United in the box. Banega's ball in is just headed over by Serabia at the near post.

6: Rahford strikes the freekick from about 25 yards out, his shot appears to be heading behind via a deflection, but despite this, Rico palms the ball away.

5: Ever Banega gives away a foul and United have a freekick in a dangerous area.

5: Jesse Lingard whips the ball in from the left hand side, Lukaku stretches for it, but the ball is cleared.

1: An early chance for United, Lukaku plays a one two with Lingard, but fires over the bar. A good start for the Red Devils.

Kick off: We are underway at Old Trafford.

The teams are in the tunnel, we are just minutes away from kick off.

Sevilla lost 2-0 at home to Valencia and will be looking to bounce back with a win tonight.

Manchester United head into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory against Liverpool at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford scored twice, in what was his first league start since October. He starts tonight.

However, an early away goal for Sevilla could put them in pole position meaning that United will have to score at least one more to prevent a loss on away goals.

Just over half an hour until the second leg of this highly anticipated Champions League last 16 tie. Manchester United head into the second leg with the home advantage. A 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture in Seville makes United favourites.

Sevilla subs: Soria, Ben Yedder, Geis, Pizarro, Pareja, Nolito, Arana

Manchester United subs: Romero, Lindelof, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Darmian, McTominay

Sevilla XI: Rico, Mercado, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero, N'zonzi, Banega, Vazquez, Sarabia, Muriel, Correa

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young, Fellani, Matic, Lingard, Sanchez, Rashford, Lukaku

Hello and Welcome to Vavel's live text coverage of Manchester United vs Sevilla. I'm Josh Dawson and I will be your host tonight. Lineups to follow...

That team news will be out at 18:45GMT, so stick with us until then, and beyond, for build-up and then live updates from Old Trafford as Mourinho looks to guide United into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in three years.

With Pogba missing, Mourinho could well go for the same starting line-up as we saw against Liverpool. 21-year-old Scott McTominay replaced the Frenchman in the side and had his best display in a United shirt.

Man United held an open training session on Monday morning before Jose Mourinho spoke to the press. Paul Pogba was absent at the club’s Carrington Aon Training Complex, having missed the Liverpool clash after an injury in training last Friday, though Mourinho insisted he had trained after reporters had stopped watching. Strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Anthony Martial did take part, but Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Ander Herrera were missing.

Tonight’s opposition Sevilla have had mixed form since they met United at home and have fallen away from the top four. Days after the home leg, they were trounced 5-2 by second-placed Atletico Madrid, and come into tonight's fixture off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Valencia, meaning the gap to them in fourth has widened. There were, however, wins against both Malaga and Athletic Bilbao in between that sandiwch of defeats.

“Liverpool is Liverpool, it is a big match,” Mourinho said. “But Sevilla and Brighton are ‘live or die’ games so the next two are much more important than this one.”

“In modern football you have to live day-by-day, week-by week and match-by-match and I can imagine that if we lose against Sevilla on Tuesday everyone will have forgotten what we did in the last couple of weeks.”

Marcus Rashford rose to the occasion in his first Premier League start since Boxing Day, scoring twice against Liverpool. But all that good feeling generated inside Old Trafford at the weekend will mean nothing if the Reds fail to win tonight, according to manager Jose Mourinho. Out of the title race, this is United’s biggest game of the season so far and it’s a must-win.

Chris Smalling grabbed one back before a composed Romelu Lukaku finish drew United level. Nemanja Matic struck home a gorgeous half-volley in added time for a remarkably good comeback. It was the kind of game that United would have dropped points in earlier in the season. Think a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town, a draw away at Leicester City. But it was different at Selhurst and that propelled Jose Mourinho’s side to a 2-1 win against Liverpool on Saturday.

It’s been one of the best spells in Manchester United’s season in recent weeks. The start of the month saw the Reds come from behind to defeat defending Premier League champions Chelsea at home in a 2-1 win. Away in London a week later, at Crystal Palace, a typically frustrating lethargic and complacent performance at Selhurst Park seemed to be set to put United into third. But a second-half comeback was typical more of the teams of old.

As things stand after a dull affair in the first leg, it's 0-0, with no away goal for United in Spain, and Sevilla failing to capitalise on their home advantage. That means United must win. Sevilla will go through if it ends in a score draw, and another 0-0 will see the tie go to extra time.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute commentary of Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Sevilla. Kick-off is at 19:45GMT, but we’ll have build up for you before then before team news is out an hour before we get underway at Old Trafford.