Analysis: Spurs come from behind to win emphatically but concerns over an injured Kane

Tottenham overturned an early deficit thanks to another brace from Heung-min Son but Harry Kane went off injured with a suspected sprained ankle.

Junior Stanislas put Bournemouth ahead within the first 7 minutes but Tottenham levelled the proceedings shortly after Kane went off.

After a disappointing defeat to Juventus on Wednesday, it was a perfect response from the Lilywhites.

Spurs have now moved up to third place with Liverpool losing 2-1 away to Manchester United on Saturday.

Son delivers on Mother's Day

Heung-min Son made it seven goals in his last four games in all competitions, he really has stepped up his game this season.

When Harry Kane left the field Son was moved up to the number nine position and offered something different to what Kane did.

Son constantly proved a threat to Bournemouth's backline, his pace allowed him to pull Nathan Aké and Steve Cook about with Erik Lamela and Dele Alli infiltrating the gaps.

His first goal was a slight miss hit but there was nothing lucky about his second, a prime example of how he has improved in confidence and composure over the last year.

Another great run of form for the South Korean who looks to be enjoying every second at the minute and it is showing in his goal return.

Sloppy start

It was an awful start from the visitors who could easily have been two goals down within the first 10 minutes with Stanislas hitting the bar just before his goal.

Eddie Howe's men made the perfect start to the game, showing Spurs little respect and going for the win from the off.

The Cherries' pace going forward proved problematic for Davinson Sanchez in the first-half as Bournemouth looked to catch Spurs on the counter.

However, when Alli equalised the game was flipped on its head and the hosts' front three did not get the same chances going forward in the second-half.

Tactical masterclass from Poch

Mauricio Pochettino received some criticism following their 2-1 defeat to Juventus but he certainly proved himself in Sunday's win.

The thought of losing Kane would normally bring fear to the Spurs ranks but Pochettino's tactical change was spot on.

Changing to a 4-3-3, Christian Eriksen dropped slightly deeper where he pulled the strings and dictated the tempo of the play.

Son was moved to a higher position but Alli and Lamela were sat just behind him meaning he was not isolated upfront by himself.

Pochettino could quite easily have brought on Fernando Llorente, an established striker but he put his trust in Son and it certainly paid off.

Recurring injury of Kane

This is now the third time Harry Kane has picked up the same injury on his right ankle.

Firstly against Sunderland in 2016 and then again in 2017 against Millwall, both sidelining Kane for a lengthy period of time.

Pochettino and Gareth Southgate will both have their fingers crossed on the striker's wellbeing with huge games for both coming up.

Kane is set to have his ankle scanned on Monday but the Spurs boss did admit he is 'concerned'.