David Moyes: I'll do everything in my power to retain our Premier League status

David Moyes ​has vowed to do everything possible to ensure West Ham ​get back on track following their third consecutive defeat in the Premier League. ​Burnley ​secured a 3-0 win courtesy of three second-half goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood in a controversial affair dominated by off-the-field trouble from supporters.

Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini both had first-half opportunities to put The Hammers ahead but they were made to pay for their lack of ruthlessness in the final third when Ashley Barnes netted just past the hour mark. Chris Wood's late double ensured there was no way back for the home side as protests against the club's owners took to new levels.

Moyes: "We all need to pull together" in quest for Premier League survival

Three defeats in a row have seen West Ham circle towards the bottom three with relegation to the Championship a very real possibility. Thus, Moyes has called for a show of unity as he looks to keep his side above water.

​"What we need the club to do now, the supporters and the players, is pull together," ​said Moyes. ​"When I took over we were in the bottom three and we're not in the bottom three."

​"Can we make improvements? Can we play better? Can we do things much better? Of course we can, because none of us are daft. To do it would relaly help everybody to pull in the right direction. We've got eight games to do so and I think we're more than capable of doing it."

“I’ve told the players we are all going to stick together, we’re going to stick our chests out and go again and we’re going to get back to winning ways, and we need to do it quickly. We need to play better for longer periods in the game and we’re certainly going to have to defend better," ​he continued.

Hammers can retain their top-flight status, says Moyes

Moyes did a brilliant job at pulling West Ham out of the relegation zone following his arrival the club, and the former-Manchester United manager will have to pull of similar magic in the coming weeks.

With crucial fixtures on the horizon including games against Southampton and Chelsea, The Hammers can ill-afford to drop many more points but Moyes believes his side have what it takes to stay up.

“So, we’ll get back at it and do the job. When I came in, I didn’t think it was going to be easy, and in the main the players have been really good, but we weren’t good enough to day. But I do believe we are good enough to stay up."

“We massively have to stick together. If anything now, I’d say to the supporters, I’ll do everything I can for the players, I’ll get them the best I can get them, the best mental condition, the best nick, and if we’re not good enough that’s something else. I want the supporters to feel that as well," ​Moyes concluded.