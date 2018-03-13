Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

Injury boost for Huddersfield ahead of Palace clash with Elias Kachunga set to return

Injury boost for Huddersfield ahead of Palace clash with Elias Kachunga set to return

The Huddersfield Town forward has been out since mid-December but could return for the Terriers this weekend.

MollieFirth
Mollie Firth

Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga has recovered from his Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) knee injury that he picked up in mid- December and has returned to first-team training.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international scored his first Premier League goal on 16th December at Vicarage Road against Watford with six minutes.

However, just over ten minutes later he was stretchered off the pitch after a collision with Hornet’s keeper Heurelho Gomes.

Later scans revealed the extent of the injury, and since then he has been working hard with Town’s physios and fitness coaches to help him return back to full fitness.

He has also returned to first team training within the last week, which could see him feature on the team sheet against Crystal Palace on Saturday, for the first time in almost three months.

Embed from Getty Images

“I’m happy to be back”

On his return to training, the 25-year-old said: “I’m really happy [to be back in training]. I think it’s been a long time since I’ve been out and with the team.”

“Last week I trained with the team and this week was the proper week with them on the grass. I’m really happy to be back,”  he added.

It seems Kachunga has been finding his road to recovery quite challenging. 

He said: “I think everyone who plays football knows how hard it is when you can only stay in the gym, train on your own and only go on the grass with the fitness coach to do your runs – doing all the stuff you have to do.”

“I’m happy to be back with the team – to make jokes with my teammates and have fun on the pitch,”  the forward added.

‘Kache’ then emphasised the criticality of the upcoming games, knowing that the Terriers will need to pick up some points in the race for survival.

“We’ve got some really important games coming up. I think the next game against Crystal Palace is really important for us at home," he said.

"We need the three points to make a big step in the right direction for us.”

Kachunga is hopeful for a return for himself this weekend, as he commented: “I hope I have a good week and then hopefully on the weekend I might be on the grass.”

VAVEL Logo

Huddersfield Town Football Club News

Terence Kongolo wins Huddersfield Town’s August Player of the Month award

a month ago

International call-ups for four Huddersfield Town players during September break

a month ago

Everton 1-1 Huddersfield: Terriers earn valuable point on the road

a month ago

Jonas Lössl 'very happy to be back' in Terriers' draw versus Everton

a month ago

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Preview: Terriers looking to secure first points of the season against former boss

a month ago

David Wagner laments "too many individual mistakes" in lopsided defeat at Manchester City

a month ago

“We’ve got to be positive,” says Philip Billing after Manchester City thrash Huddersfield

a month ago

Player ratings as Huddersfield are swept aside by Manchester City

a month ago

Opposition View: Who do Huddersfield have to watch out for against the Citizens?

a month ago

Chris Lowe: "We will try everything to get something" out of game against Manchester City

2 months ago

Ben Hamer reacts to Chelsea's penalty against Huddersfield Town: "It looked soft to me"

2 months ago