Aaron Mooy reflects on Swansea City draw: "It just wasn't our day"

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has spoken to the press about the Swansea City match and how hard it was to score, because of the defensive set-up of the opposition. The Australian International said that the Swans were one of the most defensively minded teams he has played against.

Once the Welsh team had Jordan Ayew sent off, they embarked on a rearguard action that thwarted the Terriers attempt to hit the back of the net.

Whilst on International duty with the Socceroos the midfielder has faced some tight defences, and couldn't believe how deep the opposition were defending.

Mooy said: "Once they got the man sent off, they just sat back. They were already defensive before the sending off and then the sending off made it even more difficult.

“A lot of the shots we had were from distance because they were so compact."

Embed from Getty Images

Great Opportunity

Swansea put all remaining nine men behind the ball every time, making things very difficult for the Terriers. the Welsh team had no shots on goal at all for the entire match, which doesn't happen often in the Premier League.

For all the possession Huddersfield Town had, they were unable to score. On occasion, the players were inches away from scoring, with the crossbar and the post doing their part to keep the ball out of the net.

The Australian went on to add: "It was a great opportunity for us, but the manager said to us that we tried everything, gave everything we had, stuck to what he said, but it just wasn’t our day.

“He said the last time we played against 10 men we lost 4-1 against Bournemouth earlier in the season, so this was much better. We couldn’t score, but he didn’t want any negativity about the game, he wanted us to be positive.”

Mooy returned to the pitch for the match after a lay off due to an injury to his knee, the Australian was happy to be back with the team, and although the game ended with a frustrating nil-nil draw, the Terriers should be pleased with a point, when it could have gone the other way and the team could have left with no points at all.

The next match for the Terriers is against Crystal Palace at the John Smith Stadium.