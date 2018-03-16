Lyon 2-3 CSKA Moscow: CSKA come out on top in five-goal thriller to reach last-eight

The away goal has claimed yet another victim this time in the form of French giants Lyon, as they were on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller at the Groupama Stadium in the 3-2 defeat to CSKA Moscow.

It started off slow but it was the home side that had the better of the play with Ahmed Musa, Mariano and Maxwel Cornet all going close, but it was the visiting Russians who struck first through Aleksandr Golovin.

The French came out flying in the second period as Cornet managed to pull one back but a quick double from Musa and Pontus Wernbloom all but secured their passage, Mariano gave fans a glimmer of hope with Lyon's second on the night but still didn't prove enough to stop them crashing out at the last-16 stage.

Starting to get a footing in the clash

Lyon fans will have been optimistic having come away from the first leg in the Russian unscathed, Bruno Génésio will have looked for his side to hit the ground running but it was the Russians who had the first sniff on goal.

It was a great move from CSKA in the 22nd minute as Golovin did well to find Wernbloom, the midfielder did well on the swivel to track the run of Musa who only had Anthony Lopes to beat but managed to skew it wide.

The home side from there began to increase their footing in the clash and produced two decent opportunities, Memphis Depay laid it on a plate for Mariano after the half hour mark but Igor Akinfeev did well to stick out a leg to keep it level.

The best chance came in the 36th minute as Cornet looked nailed to give the home side the lead they craved, as he headed the ball down into the turf but Akinfeev did well to get down low and make the save.

Dealing a blow against a run of the play

Despite being somewhat under the quash Moscow were certainly no pushover and proved that as they took a somewhat undeserved lead, Alan Dzagoev slipped it through to Golovin on the edge of area and he went from there as he cut inside and bent a stunning effort into the top corner.

Getting right back in it

The goal seemed to the kick up the backside that Lyon needed as they came flying out of traps and got on level terms, Jordan Ferri did well to bustle his way through the Moscow defence before cutting back for the onrushing Cornet who did well to sweep it past Akinfeev.

One after the other

The celebrations were cut very much short however and turned on its head as CSKA came back with the devastating reply of two goals, he first came on the hour mark as Kirill Nababkin whipped in a delicious as Musa darted in front of the Lyon defence to poke it home.

Their fate was sealed only five minutes with the visitors third and final goal, the initial corner went past everyone before being picked up by Dzagoev. He did well to feed Konstantin Kuchayev whose low cross found Wernbloom who was clever enough to hang back off his marker before slotting past Lopes.

A glimmer of hope

Génésio knew something needed to change and was rewarded almost instantly as substitute Bertrand Traoré created a way back into the game, the Chelsea loanee did well to swing a great ball in from the right which Mariano read ahead of the defenders to drill home from close-range.

Lyon throw everything but the kitchen sink forward in the dying minutes and almost snatched it, as Mouctar Diakhaby did well to head the ball back across the area where Myziane Maolida was waiting to seemingly turn it home from six yards but the unmarked man managed to sky it.