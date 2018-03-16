Three things we learned following Arsenal's 3-1 victory against AC Milan

A brace from Danny Welbeck and a fortuitous Granit Xhaka strike saw Arsenal cruise to a 5-1 aggregate win over a lackluster AC Milan.

The Gunners are now through to the last eight in the Europa League and will be hoping for a favourable tie in tomorrow's draw.

Here are three things learned from the game:

Welbeck remains a useful option

Welbeck is a player who often divides opinion among the Arsenal fanbase. Many point to his lack of productivity in the final third, citing his poor goalscoring record as a reason why he should perhaps be moved on in the summer.

Others appreciate Welbeck's workrate, feeling confident that with him in the team he won't be a passenger and will cover every blade of grass. Whether you're a fan of the England international or otherwise, his contribution over both legs against AC Milan cannot be ignored.

The 27-year-old gave Leonardo Bonucci a torrid time in both matches, constantly unsettling him with his pace and movement. And his brace in the home leg effectively put the tie beyond doubt for Arsenal, much better from the former Manchester United man.

Arsenal's three man midfield has been vital in their recent mini-revival

After four losses on the bounce in all competitions, it all seemed bleak for those connected with Arsenal.

In recent times, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has deployed a three man midfield, using Xhaka at the base with Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere just ahead of him.

It's fair to say Arsenal's defence has been less than convincing, an extra man in midfield could help solidify the team- making them harder to beat. With no genuine defensive midfielder in the Arsenal save for Mohamed Elneny, who isn't a starter, an extra body in the middle of the park could make a huge difference.

It's early days yet but the use of a 4-3-3 looks to have sparked an upturn in form, no doubt the Arsenal faithful will be keen to see their team extend this current three match winning streak.

Aaron Ramsey's contract renewal should be made a priority

Ramsey followed up his goalscoring first leg display away to AC Milan with another superb display in home comforts.

Bagging an assist, Ramsey's trademark runs into the box were a key factor in Arsenal's dominant aggregate win against the Serie A side.

The Welshman often struggles with injuries, particularly to his hamstrings, but when he's fit Arsenal look a different proposition almost entirely.

Ramsey has just one year left on his current deal, having been linked with the likes of Juventus, it's imperative that Arsenal tie him down- much like they did with Mesut Ozil.

The Caerphilly-born midfielder has two FA Cup winning goals to his credit, and the powers that be at Arsenal will do well to remember the scale of his cup final heroics.