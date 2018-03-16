Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday Preview: Yorkshire Derby a chance for both teams to pick up a much needed win

What was once a play-off battle this time last year is now just a chance for bragging rights as two Yorkshire giants face off at Elland Road.

Leeds United did the double over Sheffield Wednesday last season but fell to a 3-0 loss at Hillsborough in October.

Since then, both clubs have replaced their managers and Wednesday have sunk down the Championship table and lie just four places and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

The Whites, however, sit just outside the promotion-chasing pack on 52 points - nine points behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough.

Team News

Paul Heckingbottom is expected to be missing Liam Cooper, Kemar Roofe and Andy Lonergan, who all have injuries.

There may be some light at the end of the tunnel for Jos Luhukay as he looks set to welcome several key players back from injury.

Luhukay is “hopeful” Fernando Forestieri will train this week for the first time in six months and Joost van Aken, Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan have been training “100% with the team.”

Form

Both teams have only won once in the Championship since the turn of the year. Leeds last win came at the end of February with a 1-0 win over Brentford. The Owls last win came in a 2-0 victory over Derby, in the middle of February.

Since Luhukay took over the Hillsborough hot seat, the Owls have not won away from home.

Head-to-Head

Leeds have come out on top in this fixture the most, beating the Owls 38 times. Wednesday have been the victors on 32 occasions with 24 fixtures being drawn.

It has been over a decade since the Owls last won at Elland Road. That came in a 3-2 win in March 2007.

Key Players

In any derby the midfield battle is important. Joey Pelupessy has put in solid performances so far, but has looked a little weak since joining the Owls in January. The Dutch ball winner will need to step up even more after Sean Clare has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Equally, Leeds will be hoping Eunan O’Kane will step up for this Yorkshire derby. The Republic of Ireland midfielder has not been in the best of form this season. He failed to clear the ball in the reverse fixture at Hillsborough, where Kieran Lee put the Owls 3-0 up and he scored an own goal last time out against Reading.