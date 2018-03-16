Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town trigger clause to make Jonas Lössl signing permanent

The Terriers have triggered the clause in the loan contract and will sign the Dane permanently in the Summer window.

Huddersfield Town have triggered the clause in the loan contract of Jonas Lössl.

The 29-year-old Dane is currently on loan from the German side Mainz will sign in the summer transfer window and become a permanent member of the Terrier family. An undisclosed fee was agreed with the German club

Lössl has been a permanent fixture in the Terriers first team since joining from Germany.

The Danish international has featured in every single one of Huddersfield Town's Premier League matches and has kept eight clean sheets so far this season.

Lössl told HTTV that he was "very very proud to be a Terrier now."

When Lössl arrived at the John Smith Stadium, he brought with him the experience of 250 top-flight appearances in Denmark, France and Germany as well as International and European experience. 

Åge Hareide, the Danish national team coach, has once again called up the Terriers goalkeeper for the Danish International matches against Panama and Chile.  

Excellent news

Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner said of the signing:"The fact that Jonas will join the club permanently in the summer is excellent news for Huddersfield Town, following on from the boost that Florent Hadergjonaj will also become a full-time Terrier last week" 

"We knew that Jonas had big quality when he joined us on loan and that has certainly proven to be the case," Wagner went on to add.

"The quality of his distribution has been perfect for the way we play, but he’s also made big, big saves at important moments. I also think we’ve seen him improve as the season has gone on.

The head coach also reiterated that the main aim for the club is to stay in the Premier League, although this will be a relegation fight with the other teams around them, Town currently sit above the relegation zone with eight matches left to play.

Wagner concluded: “He’s been a huge part of our season so far, on and off the pitch, and I’m sure he’ll continue to be as we aim to retain our status in the Premier League.”

