Swansea City vs Tottenham Preview Hotspur: Can the Swans cause an upset to deny Spurs a semi-final spot?

Tottenham face a trip to south Wales on Saturday as they meet Swansea in their FA Cup quarter-final clash.

Carlos Carvalhal's side will be out to earn a trip to Wembley and end the Lilywhite's last chance of silverware this season.

With Premier League champions-elect Manchester City out of the competition both sides have a good chance of lifting the trophy.

However, it will not be a simple game for Spurs with Harry Kane unable to play due to injury they will look at the inform Heung-min Son for inspiration.

Is this the year for Spurs?

It has now been 10 years since Spurs last lifted any major silverware, which was the League Cup back in 2008.

Since then Tottenham have progressed dramatically in terms of league position. However, they have failed to win any trophies.

Spurs were semi-finalists last year, dumped out of the FA Cup by rivals Chelsea. The Lilywhite's will be out to finally get their hands on the famous trophy.

Now out of the Champions League and with the league seemingly wrapped up by Manchester City, the FA Cup is their last chance of a trophy this season.

Third meeting this season

The pair have already met each other twice in the Premier League this season.

Spurs winning 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium in January despite the horrendous storm the nation endured but the Swans frustrated Spurs to a 0-0 draw at Wembley in Septemeber.

Fernando Llorente opened the scoring in January against his former club in the absence of star striker Harry Kane.

But since January Carlos Carvalhal has dragged the Swans off bottom spot up to 14th place.

Son to step up

Without Harry Kane due to ankle ligament damage, Tottenham will look at Heung-min Son to continue his fine form in front of goal.

The South Korean made it seven goals in his last four games with his brace against Bournemouth on the weekend.

He has thrived this season with the help of Christian Eriksen who put in a midfield masterclass against the Cherries in their 4-1 victory.

Already with a goal against the Swans this season, Llorente may start the game up front with Son playing off of him - a potentially great partnership.

Team news

As many will already be well aware of, Harry Kane will miss the game following ankle ligament damage picked up in the clash against Bournemouth last Sunday.

However, apart from Kane Spurs have an almost full-strength squad to choose from but Toby Alderweireld is unlikely to be rushed back into first team football just yet.

Jordan Ayew will miss the clash against Spurs after he picked up a red card in the Swans' miraculous draw against Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Bony and Leroy Fer remain out due to injury. Whilst Andrew Ayew and Andy King are both unable to play as they are cup-tied.