Mauricio Pochettino on 'fantastic' Christian Eriksen and 'nightmare' VAR following Spurs' FA Cup progress

A Christian Eriksen brace and a goal from Erik Lamela helped Spurs to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Swansea and a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

It turned out to be a comfortable afternoon for the travelling Tottenham despite playing without star striker Harry Kane due to injury.

Tottenham now face a trip to their temporary home, Wembley for a semi-final clash.

Eriksen masterclass

The Danish midfielder orchestrated their 4-1 victory over Bournemouth in their last Premier League outing.

He carried on where he left off against Swansea bagging himself a brace and Mauricio Pochettino expressed his delight with Eriksen's performance.

"Christian is doing a fantastic job," the Spurs boss stated. "He's such an important player for us. Every season he steps up, one step higher and more."

Two goals in the victory in the South of Wales increased his goal tally to 11 in all competitions this season.

"He's a fantastic player. Today he was fantastic, two great goals then the performance. He is very consistent in the whole season always," Poch added.

VAR farse

Not for the first time this year Spurs have been at the centre of a VAR controversy storm.

With the score at 1-0 to Spurs, Heung-min Son thought he had doubled their lead but it was ruled out as offside and then confirmed by VAR.

Pochettino stated: "It's a nightmare, it's a nightmare. I am so sorry for the people that try to sell that system. I am so sorry. But today Sonny wasn't offside."

Clearly, Pochettino was unhappy with the decision and felt his side were denied a clear goal.

"No, in the end, I prefer the assistant referee make a mistake, not the technology and waiting three or four minutes on the pitch," he said.

Cup glory for Spurs?

Now in the semi-final of the FA Cup for the second year in a row, is this the year Spurs go one better and win a trophy?

Poch said: "There's still a long way to go. Of course, we are now in the semi-final and it's so important. I think the people are happy."

Pochettino reached the League Cup final in 2015 but his Spurs side were defeated 2-0 by rivals Chelsea.

"Of course we are so happy with that possibility to play the semi-final and we are going to try to win the semi-final and then arrive at the final."

"Of course it will be fantastic for the club to win a trophy," he added.