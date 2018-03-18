Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Nuhiu brace earns Owls vital three points

Atdhe Nuhiu scored twice in the second half, including the winner in stoppage time, as Sheffield Wednesday beat Leeds United 2-1.

Nuhiu opened the scoring with 20 minutes to go before Jay-Roy Grot equalised, only for the Owls big man to score right at the end of the game to give Wednesday all three points in this Yorkshire Derby.

Sam Hutchinson returned to the starting line-up and he was a big influence in the middle of the park, beginning the Owls first attack with a big challenge that found Lucas Joao, who released Adam Reach, who’s shot was well saved by Leeds’ goalkeeper Bailey Peacok-Farrell.

Peacock-Farrell was called into action again as he made another fine save from Reach after he was again played in by Hutchinson after some more fine work from the midfielder.

Leeds then had the best opportunity of the match so far, with Caleb Ekuban benefitting from a well worked set piece, only for Joe Wildsmith to produce a fine save.

The Whites came back for more with Ezgjan Alioski havong his effort denied by a last ditch tackle from Frederico Venancio as the hosts look to take a lead into half time.

Wednesday break ahead eventually

However, it was Wednesday who hit the back of the net first when Hutchinson headed home from close range, but the linesman’s flag brought an abrupt end to the celebrations.

A snow storm hit Elland Road at half time and the teams came back out into terrible conditions with the pitch covered in snow.

Nuhiu had the first opportunity of the second period, brushing the top of the net with a 25 yard drive.

The hosts then started to push forward themselves with their best opportunity in that spell coming from Gaetano Berardi after he flashed his shot wide from a tough angle.

Things turned in favour of Wednesday, as Nuhiu opened the scoring after 71 minutes.

Jack Hunt played a perfect delivery into the box for Reach to head towards goal, only to see this effort hit the base of the post before bouncing kindly for Nuhiu to poke home.

Leeds then started to attack relentlessly as time started to run out, and the increased pressure produced the equaliser.

Only four minutes were left on the clock when Pablo Hernandez dug out a cross for Grot who headed home his first goal in the colours of the Whites to seemingly steal a share of the points.

But that wasn’t to be as Nuhiu broke free of the host’s defence and finished expertly into the far corner deep into stoppage time to make sure the points were heading back to Hillsborough.

As well as Hutchinson’s return to the starting eleven, there was another returning name in the Wednesday team, with Barry Bannan making his return from injury as a substitute for Hutchinson.