"We lost at home, that's really hard to accept," says Elias Kachunga following defeat to Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town striker Elias Kachunga returned to the Terriers squad after his injury lay off. Starting on the subs bench the Congolese player came on in the second half, as the Terriers struggled to get into the game.

Speaking to HTTV after the match, Kachunga was asked what went wrong during the defeat to Crystal Palace and the striker was very blunt in his reply.

"We lost the game, we conceded two goals which normally can't happen," he stated. "We lost this game at home and that's really hard to accept."

In what was really a "must win" game for Huddersfield Town, the team were unable to get the ball in the back of the net. Unlike at Swansea last time out, they were playing against 11 men but couldn't break through.

A defensive error and a penalty were the main differences between the teams in this match.

The International break follows, which gives the Terriers time to re-group and work on what went wrong

International Break

Kachunga was quizzed about the upcoming international break and answered: "On the plus side, we have the break now so everyone can go away and organise themselves a bit and think about other things. When we come back, we have to concentrate on the last seven games.

"The first game is against Newcastle, the next chance to get some points. We have to work hard for this."

The Congolese International was asked about the importance of sticking together, pulling together and fighting, the 25-year-old was adamant in his reply, stating: "100%, there are games like today that can happen, we don't want these days to happen, but we lost the game.

"We have to go to the next game to take the points as well away."

Of the run-in to the end of the season, the Terriers have some difficult fixtures coming up, Newcastle United and then Brighton and Hove Albion, both away from home where their fellow promotion bedfellows where points could be picked up.

Games against Watford and Everton at home also present the possibility of collecting more points, so long as the Terriers are able to correct what went wrong against the Eagles.

Chelsea and Manchester City away, both are likely to be very tricky and the Terriers would be lucky to bank points there.

The final match of the season is Arsenal at home. This could be a godsend for the Terriers, as the away form of the Gunners in the Premier League has not been great of late. The last push to remain in the top flight of English football by the end of the season is going to be a dogfight.