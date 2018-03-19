Leroy Sané praises Pep Guardiola as the 'perfect coach' during Abu Dhabi training camp

Leroy Sané has heaped more praise on his coach Pep Guardiola, stating that he is the "perfect coach", as Manchester City continue their preparation for the run-in of the campaign with their warm weather training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Every young player likes playing for him

Guardiola is one of the world's most renowned coaches and only brightened his star since moving to the North West of England in 2016, with Sané being one of the Catalan's first signings at the Etihad Stadium.

Like many of the City players the young German has come on leaps and bounds under the watch of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach, especially in the new season the 22-year-old is one of the key components in City's domination.

The German has managed 12 goals and assisted a further 15 in all competitions, and Sané was full of praise of Guardiola stating that he is the "perfect coach" for him and other youngsters.

“For me, he is the perfect coach,” Sané stated to mancity.com. “Because he sees where your weaknesses are, where you can improve, and he tries to teach it and make you better."

“Every young player likes playing for him, especially us now," the German proclaimed. “All the players - all the team - can say ‘yeah, he’s made me better’ and this is really important for every player.

“If I make a mistake he says ‘hey, look, you have to do it like this’. He reminds you how to do it," the winger added. “This is really important, really good for the young players.”

Don't think about personal accolades

With the season coming to an end the award season is just around the corner, and it is expected that City will be sweeping awards such as the PFA's with Sané expected to be at the forefront.

The German was nominated last season as one of the six for the PFA Young Player of the Year, and another nomination is expected for the 22-year-old but insisted that he isn't thinking about individual awards.

“To be honest, I haven’t thought about it at all,” he said on individual accolades. “I’m not looking right now that I can win something for myself. Not at all."

“In some other interview I was asked if I’m thinking about the Ballon d’Or," the winger admitted. "I was like, “I’m not looking at that at all!” It’s way too early, especially a trophy like this."

“It would be nice for me if I could reach it in future," Sané concluded. "But not now.”