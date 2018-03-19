Nemanja Matić insists Manchester United's season will not be a success even if they win FA Cup

Nemanja Matić has admitted that not even silveware could save Manchester United's season, with the Serbian stating that victory in the FA Cup wouldn't be considered a "successful season" for the Red Devils having been drawn with Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals.

Good, but not perfect

United were looking to build upon their 'mini-treble' from the previous campaign which included a debut Europa League title, but they are currently in danger of recording a trophyless season.

It is very unlikely that United can catch Manchester City, who have all but secured their third Premier League title, while they suffered a shock exit in the last-16 of the Champions League with the 2-1 defeat to Sevilla at Old Trafford.

This has meant that José Mourinho's side only real optimistic chance of silverware was the FA Cup, goals from Romelu Lukaku and Matić secured their semi-final status with the 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

They will take on Spurs at Wembley Stadium for a chance to secure their second FA Cup title in three seasons, but Matić has admitted that even if they did lift the trophy it would be considered a "good" but not a "successful" season.

"I think no," Matić admitted. "If we win the FA Cup it is good, but not perfect."

"You have four competitions in the season," the midfielder stated. "If you win one for me it is not enough, but you always have to do your best."

"In the Premier League, when you are in the first four this is not perfect," the Serbian proclaimed. "But is good to play for the Champions League next season."

"If you win the FA Cup I cannot say it is a successful season," Matić added. "But it's a good season."

He always wants to win

There has been quite the stand-offish atmosphere around the Theatre of Dreams over the past week or so, and it has been mainly down to the comments that have been made by Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach began following the defeat to Sevilla that lack of European success was nothing new for United which received major backlash from supporters, which he followed up with an extraordinary 12-minute rant in his Brighton pre-match press conference protecting the club's record.

He didn't let up despite beating Chris Hughton's men stating that some players were "scared to play" and questioned their "personality, trust and class", Mourinho held out praise for Matić and the Serbian was equally complimentary for his coach.

"He is special because he wants to win always," he said on Mourinho. "You can see when we lose a game he cannot accept that. Probably that's why he won more than 20 trophies in his life."

"It is very difficult to work with him because he always wants more and more," the 29-year-old admitted. "Even if you win the league he wants to win again next season. He is like this and the players need to be ready for that."

"At this high level, the players need to be ready for that because the pressure is big," the midfielder proclaimed. "Everyone expects you to win every game. Obviously, it is not possible, but supporters always expect."

"It doesn't matter if you are tired or not," Matić concluded. "Some supporters want high-quality football. It is normal."