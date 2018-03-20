Frauen-Bundesliga week 13.5 review: More postponements in Germany

Week 13 was one for the home teams as Freiburg, Wolfsburg and Frankfurt all ran out 2-0 winners at home to Munich, Sand and Hoffenheim while SGS hit Köln for four and Werder and Jena played out a draw. Following on from a postponement in week 13, the Turbines have found themselves with a second game in hand after their week 14 fixture was one of the four called off, a meaningful win for Duisburg over Werder and an eight-goal thumping over FCK by Munich the only two green-lit.

Under the cosh for the majority of the match, especially after the break, Freiburg sat well, limiting Munich to nothing particularly easy before picking their visitors off on the counter. Hasret Kayikçi the difference at the Möslestadion, a simple threaded ball through to her just after the hour enough to break the deadlock as she streaked away from Viktoria Schnaderbeck and whisked past Manuela Zinsberger as she rushed out of her box. The shot from the edge of the box perfectly weighted to float into the open goal as Verena Faißt rushed back to try and provide cover.

With the game still hanging in the balance and Munich with their tails up looking for a vital equaliser, the hosts founded a second late to kill the game off. Lena Petermann’s commanding header enough to see her set up one-on-one with Zinsberger, the Austrian composed enough to deflect the weak effort away. With the run on Schnaderbeck again, Kayikçi brought the ball under control and turned away from her marker, weaving enough space to slice the ball over both Faißt and Zinsberger, the ball curling under the bar and wrapping into the bottom corner.

A 38-minute corner enough for the hosts to open the scoring when Alex Popp nodded the ball on for Pernille Harder to head home at the near post. The Sand defence undone again late in the game when Zsanett Jakabfi chipped Carina Schlüter’s parry back over the young ‘keeper. The win enough to keep a touch of distance between Wolfsburg and the chasing pack.

In the third 2-0 win of the day, the Frankfurters had to wait until after the hour to get the better of Friederike Abt with a telegraphed move that saw the goalkeeper pulled out by Tanja Pawollek. The teenager was calm to square the ball to Jackie Groenen who seemed unperturbed by the orange shirts around her as she eased the ball into the unguarded net. Involved in most of FFC’s attacking play it was no surprise that Pawollek was the one to put the match out of reach when her 71-minute free kick skipped through the box and bounced in at Abt’s near post.

A poor seventh-minute penalty from Irini Ioannidou saw the Billygoats given a scare in Essen before Amber Hearn took advantage of a felled Kim Sindermann, the goalkeeper on the deck at a corner as the Kiwi slammed the ball home.

Though not in the mood to drop points at home, Essen rallied well and two minutes after seeing an effort cleared off of the line Turid Knaak slotted the ball home in a near identical move, having been played in by Linda Dallmann. On the scoreboard in stoppage time, it took SGS until the last ten minutes to make their dominance count, Dallmann’s rocket from 17-yards leaving Anne-Kathrine Kremer with no chance. Things fast went from bad to worse for the visitors when Dallmann nibbled the ball away from Ann-Kathrin Vinken four minutes later, Nicole Anyomi left free in the box and well picked out by Dallmann to slide the ball into the empty net. The match won, Essen still had time for one more in, Dallmann’s free-kick headed back across goal by Marina Hegering for substitute Lea Schüller to ease home.

Having played out a 2-2 draw earlier in the year, there was again nothing to separate the two sides when they sparred in Bremen. The deadlock was finally broken fifteen minutes from time when Janine Angrick chested the ball down before curling it over the remains of a wall for it to drop just behind Erin McLeod and into the goal.

Having gotten the better of Anneke Borbe earlier in the season, Amelia Pietrangelo came back to haunt the Bremen shot-stopper late in the day when she volleyed Tiffany Cameron’s header into the bottom left corner. The spoils shared once again, the point enough for USV to reduce the gap on the two above them to one.

MSV Duisburg 1-0 Werder Bremen

With their first win in the bag for the season – a late smash and grab in Freiburg – Duisburg netted their second win of the year in their next match out, again forced to leave it late. With a win vital for both sides, both went at the match hammer and tong, seeing strong efforts saved to just drifting wide, the Zebra’s clearly playing with more confidence. It wasn’t until second-half stoppage time that the match claimed its first and only goal, referee Laura Duske signalling for a penalty after Pia Rijsdijk had tumbled in the box as Lena Pauels had attempted to prevent her shot. Kathleen Radtke a measure of calm from 12-yards as she slammed the ball high into the net to claim all three points and boost MSV’s chances of survival.

Köln 0-8 Bayern München

The team with the worst defensive record in the league against the side with the second most potent attack, there was only ever going to be one result, the hosts conceding seven or more for the fourth time this season. Having only just hit 2FBL side Saarbrücken for 15 in the Pokal in a midweek game, the Bavarians showed no signs of slowing down at the Südstadion, Fridolina Rolfö’s 11th-minute goal enough to wrench the scores open. The Swede involved again three minutes later to nod Jill Roord’s cross on for Carina Wenninger to send home.

The day turning from bad to worse for Köln when Lidija Kuliš was shown a straight red for clipping Sara Däbritz’s heels as she dashed into the box, a signature free kick from Melanie Behringer at the resulting dead ball enough to put the game to bed early. Rolfö lively as ever late in the second half to slam home a fourth after being played in by Nicole Rolser, the 26-year-old German bagging her third assist seconds later as she teed up Däbritz. Five goals to the good at the break, the visitors fired out of the blocks at the start of the second half to make it six, Roord’s floated effort enough to leave Kremer picking the ball out of her net once more. The ’keeper left red-faced when she failed to claim a poorly hit cross from Behringer, the ball allowed to drift past her and bounce into the empty net. The eighth and final goal flying in when Leonie Maier chanced her arm from outside the box, the ball once again flying over Kremer’s lofted gloves before rippling through the net.