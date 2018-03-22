Montpellier 0-2 Chelsea: Sofia Jakobsson talks about not capitalising

Following on from Montpellier's 0-2 loss at home to Chelsea in the first leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final tie we spoke to striker Sofia Jakobsson about the match.

Unreflective score

Despite the score, the hosts were well in the game throughout, the old adage about not taking their chances ringing true for La Paillade.

“Of course I’m disappointed, I think we played a good game, we had some good chances, Virginia [Torrecilla] in the first half… we hit the post and I had some chances too," Jakobsson stated.

"I don’t think it was a 2-0 game for Chelsea, it could have been 1-1 or 0-0 but now we have to go to Chelsea and we know we can create chances and if we score 1-0 it’s a game again.”

Seeing plenty of chance over the course of the 90 minutes, nothing wanted to go in for the hosts, Hedvig Lindahl’s clean sheet the reward of a hardworking Chelsea.

The 27-year-old added: “It’s frustrating like I said, we created a lot of chances and normally one will go in but we hit the post and had one on the line and I had a one-on-one with Hedvig and I should have scored. But it’s a positive that we were creating chances because it we hadn’t created chances we would feel more disappointed today but we.”

Having played well, just not able to put the ball in the back of the net, Jakobsson doesn’t feel the team needs to change much in their approach to the second leg.

“I don’t think we need to change a lot, we will keep on playing our game. On the first goal, we lost the ball where we should not lose the ball and we gave away the goal, maybe that’s what we need to fix, we need to be more precise in our passes.”

In a tie Chelsea were always favourites to win, the Blues carry a firm away advantage and will feel that they can put in a strong showing at home, but they’ll be up against a Montpellier team with nothing to lose.

“Pressure? We have nothing to lose now! We lost 2-0 in the first game so we have nothing to lose and everything to win, today is disappointment but tomorrow we need to be positive because we still have a chance.”

Not just a big-game player, but one who makes her presence known more often that not, Jakobsson has become somewhat of a talisman for Montpellier, the pressure of being the one to guide her team to victory something the 27-year-old thrives on.

“I like to have that pressure on me and I know I’m an important player for the team like some other players and I’m a more experienced played too… but I like the pressure and I know I can score next game and I will do everything I can to do it and help my team pass through to the semi-finals.”