Germany vs Spain Preview: Visitors look to earn first win over Die Mannschaft on German soil in 83 years

Spain travel to Germany as the two footballing giants meet on Bavarian ground for an international friendly on Friday night.

2010 World Cup winners, Spain will be looking to make Friday's clash their first win against Die Mannschaft on German soil since 1935.

Meanwhile, Joachim Löw's men will be out to make a point against an international heavyweight with the World Cup only a few months away.

It has been over three years since the last time the sides met, Germany earned a 1-0 victory back in November 2014.

Team news

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neur remains out of the squad as the goalkeeper continues his recovery from a fractured foot.

Germany are blessed with Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen as their backup goalkeeper who will start on Friday.

Marco Reus, who recently returned to club football is not included in the national squad as he is said not be fully fit yet.

2014 World Cup winner Mario Götze will also miss the game due to injury, due to a groin injury.

Spain manager, Julen Lopetegui has not included Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata and has recalled ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa in his place.

Löw full of praise

Joachim Löw praised Spain as 'one of the favourites' to win this year's Russia World Cup.

Die Mannschaft boss believes the 2010 champions will want to prove a point on Friday night in Dusseldorf:

"It will be a game in which both teams will want to show what they can do."

"However, neither will want to lay their cards on the table. If we were to play Spain at the World Cup, it would be a very different game and we know they are a top team in every respect," Löw added.

Spain's Real Madrid spine

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos said: "I think that it is right that there's a Real Madrid backbone in the (Spain) team."

Kroos who plays for Los Blancos will come up against teammates Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Isco, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio in Friday's clash.

"If you look at the last few years that we've had at Real Madrid, it is clear that we wouldn't play any bad players," Kroos said.

The 28-year-old will be well aware of the threat La Roja's have to offer under their new manager Julen Lopetegui:

"Their style has changed a little because of the change of players, particularly in attack, but the essence remains the same."