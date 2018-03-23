Michail Antonio pleads for fans 'not to give up on us' as West Ham fight to avoid the drop

Michail Antonio ​has called on fans to come together and not give up on ​the players as West Ham ​look to battle for Premier League survival.

The Hammers had enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence under David Moyes​, climbing out the relegation zone following a dismal start to their campaign. However, a mid table haven hasn't lasted long, with on and off the field antics placing the club in a dangerous scrap to retain their status in England's top flight.

Embed from Getty Images

Antonio delivers rallying call to supporters amid relegation scrap

"​Don't give up on us," ​said Antonio, speaking to Standard Sport. ​"The situation we are in now, we are going to need them - it's not just us in this situation, it's them as well. We're all in the situation together so, keep fighting and keep pushing together."

​West Ham jetted off for some warm weather training in Miami in the hope the team would jel together ahead of a crucial period in their season. Moyes' side will benefit from having five of their eight remaining games at home, but getting the fans on side will be imperative to establishing some momentum.

​"Going away got the boys to jel together, to bond. Everyday you can come into training. You can come in [and] not be seen, not really speak to players. We had a bad vibe going around because we're not winning games."

​"The gaffer thought to take us away to change the mood, get a bit of sun in the system, play a couple of bonding games and come back to kick on and keep going forward," ​Antonio concluded.

Embed from Getty Images

Can The Hammers hold on to the Premier League?

With Chelsea, Arsenal and runaway league leaders Manchester City still to play, games against Southampton, Stoke and Leicester present the best chance for David Moyes' side to put some points on the board.

All three teams have endured struggling periods of their own and if the fans are able to rally around their team and move towards one common goal, West Ham may narrowly avoid demotion to the Championship. However, there can be very little margin for error at this stage; both on and off the field antics must be pushed aside if the club are to survive.