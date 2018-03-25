Thomas Lemar looking to impress ahead of heavily anticipated summer transfer window

Thomas Lemar has insisted that he's no longer thinking about last summer's transfer fiasco, instead looking to put in performances that put him in Europe's most expensive shop window once again.

French midfielder Lemar played a huge role in the devastating AS Monaco side that won Ligue 1 last season, whilst also reaching the last four of the Champions League.

His exploits, getting into double figures for both goals and assists, naturally led to interest in him during a summer where Monaco sold top starts Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy.

Lemar looked to follow Silva and Mendy to the Premier League, and was strongly linked with Arsenal over the summer.

After the Arsenal interest seemed to die down, there was rumoured interest from Liverpool, the Reds allegedly lining up potential Philippe Coutinho replacements should they have decided to sell the Brazilian in the summer.

Disappointed last summer, but what about this time?

Speaking on international duty to French outlet Telefoot, Lemar admitted he was "a little disappointed" with how the summer worked out.

He's focusing on his football now, but isn't shying away from the fact his dream to play at the highest possible level remains the same.

"Once it's over, it's over, so do not think about it," said Lemar.

"I will keep working hard so these clubs will eventually come back in the next transfer window. I am open to all offers. I am a football player, I like football. I do not close any door."